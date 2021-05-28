Zack Snyder's Justice League Reveals New Images of Darkseid and Steppenwolf

✖

Work continues on Zack Snyder's Justice League and two new shots of big bads Darkseid and Steppenwolf have made their way online offering an even closer look at the two villains from the extended cut. Snyder has famously opened up about the appearances of both characters in his version of the film, with the later of the two having a completely different look from his costume in the theatrical cut of the film. The director has also not shied away from revealing plans he had for the characters after his Justice League movie. In a previous interview on his cut, Snyder revealed that he has a story that expands on Darkseid's history beyond Zack Snyder's Justice League -- and explained that part of it came from a conversation with Darkseid actor Ray Porter.

"If you said to any of the actors in the movie 'well what happens in the movie' or 'what happens later' or whatever for any movie. And they go 'Well I got the script and it's cool and I kind of know this and-' so [Ray Porter] and I were talking about this and what's cool or what's the right response to some questions," Snyder told The Nerd Queens. "It's a fair question to ask me, you know, like what do I say to the world about, you know, what happens when Darkseid comes to Earth? Then what? You know, Is that a thing? And I think, listen, the truth is that did I write and did I have and conceive a complete- do I know what happens when Darkseid... yes. I do know what happens. To say and to speculate about what that is and that that would be exciting, I think that's a fine thing."

Porter himself has expressed that he'd be interested in doing more with Darkseid as well as seeing more beyond Justice League for the character.

“I hope so. I would like that. I would love to see that, and obviously I would hope that whoever does that will have me along for the ride," Porter said on Geek House Show. "Yeah, I would love to see a continuation of it. And honestly, I personally would love to see a continuation of Zack’s story. So yes, I really hope so. That would be great. I’ve not heard anything about it, but you know. Hope."

Zack Snyder's Justice League will debut on HBO Max in March.