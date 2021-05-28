Zack Snyder's Justice League Has More VFX Shots Than Avengers: Endgame

✖

The impending release of Zack Snyder's Justice League has fans excited to see the filmmaker's true vision for the DC Universe, which was meant to be the culmination of years of storytelling. But after Joss Whedon took over and released a project that was widely panned, Marvel Studios released their own culmination with Avengers: Endgame. That movie was a spectacle of special effects, showing comic book fans something they've never seen in a superhero movie. But it sounds like Zack Snyder's Justice League could give Avengers: Endgame a run for its money, if recent comments by the director are to be believed.

Snyder recently spoke on the YouTube channel Beyond The Trailer. During his latest interview, he teased what fans could expect when Zack Snyder's Justice League finally premieres on HBO Max.

"It's a visual effects extravaganza," said Snyder. "And, you know, my hats off and kudos to my entire visual effects team, they do an amazing job, worked so hard with them every day on this movie. And it's a labor of love for all of us."

Snyder made it clear that the film has more than 2,800 visual effects shots. In comparison, Avengers: Endgame had about 2,500 VFX shots in its three-hour runtime [h/t The Direct]. Zack Snyder's Justice League was announced to be four one-hour episodes.

The filmmaker explained that he's working through the holiday to finish Justice League in time for its March 2021 debut on HBO Max. Hopefully we get a firm release date to look forward to in the near future.

"I'm spending my holidays working on a little movie called Justice League. It's a little movie we're trying to get finished for 2021, which is coming up very soon," Snyder said. "The process right now with Justice League is today, for instance, I was down at Warner Brothers and we were mixing a reel for sound. We've been mixing a little bit over the last few weeks. We've been trying to get the reels done because the sound is such a huge job, and trying to get the music — Junkie's music is all in — and it's amazing. I think everyone's gonna be really excited about that."

Zack Snyder's Justice League is currently on track to premiere on HBO Max sometime in March 2021.