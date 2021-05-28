Zack Snyder Teases “Super Rad” Wonder Woman Action in Justice League Snyder Cut

✖

After Amazon warrior Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) returns in the Patty Jenkins-directed Wonder Woman 1984 on Christmas, the Themysciran superheroine goes "completely off the charts" in Zack Snyder's Justice League. The four-part experience, which releases on the HBO Max streaming service in March, brings Wonder Woman back into the modern-day DC Extended Universe after her in-the-shadows superhero adventures in World War I and 1984. Inspired by Superman's (Henry Cavill) sacrifice in Snyder's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Wonder Woman and Batman (Ben Affleck) bring together a team of superhero misfits to thwart an alien invasion of Earth commanded by Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds).

"I feel like Wonder Woman's journey in our movie is really [that] she's kind of the glue. A lot of the glue that kind of holds the team together," Snyder told Beyond the Trailer. "She is the dose of love that everyone kind of needs. She has a line where she's talking to Aquaman (Jason Momoa), where he has a slight sort of malice towards his people, and he's talking about it. And she says, of course, things like, 'Hate is useless.' And he's like, 'Maybe.'"

Wonder Woman also reaches out to the withdrawn Victor Stone (Ray Fisher), a.k.a. Cyborg, whose attitude — along with violence and an F-bomb-dropping Dark Knight — gives Snyder's Justice League its expected R-rating.

"I feel like that's kind of her mantra throughout the film, is just saying things to Victor about [how] the world needs his gifts," Snyder said.

Asked about the level of Wonder Woman action fans can expect from Zack Snyder's Justice League, the WW84 producer answered: "Super rad Wonder Woman action. She goes completely off the charts."

Snyder goes on to describe Diana as the glue holding together "literally a team of misfits."

"All the way down to Bruce," he added. "Alfred (Jeremy Irons) says to him, 'A man who broods in a cave for a living isn't necessarily the right guy to be the leader of the pack.' So it's kind of fun. I think that that's really great."

Gadot was not among the ensemble's stars to return for additional photography on Zack Snyder's Justice League. In October, Affleck, Cavill, Fisher, and Ezra Miller (Flash) filmed new material for ZSJL, as did Amber Heard (Mera), Jared Leto (Joker), and Joe Manganiello (Deathstroke).

Starring Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, and Connie Nielsen, Wonder Woman 1984 releases in select theaters and on HBO Max on December 25. Zack Snyder's Justice League premieres on HBO Max in March 2021.