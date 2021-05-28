Gal Gadot Reveals She Didn't Return as Wonder Woman for Zack Snyder's Justice League Reshoots

✖

There are a lot of questions surrounding Zack Snyder's Justice League as the filmmaker prepares for his film series to release on HBO Max in 2021, especially after reports of extensive reshoots to finish his vision. While some of Gal Gadot's co-stars have returned to film additional scenes for the Snyder Cut, the Wonder Woman actress did not step onto the set. During an interview in promotion of Wonder Woman 1984, which is releasing this week, Gadot explained that she was not involved with Snyder's extensive reshoots for Justice League.

Gadot was speaking with MTV News when asked about her involvement in Zack Snyder's Justice League. Unfortunately, she did not join co-star Ben Affleck to film more scenes for the HBO Max version of the production.

"I didn't shoot anything, I didn't see anything. And I'm very much looking forward to watch Zack's cut," Gadot said.

Fans will get a big dose of Gadot's Wonder Woman in the near future. She will appear in Wonder Woman 1984 next week, premiering in theaters and on HBO Max on December 25th, before her return in Zack Snyder's Justice League. While it seemed far-fetched that the Snyder Cut would ever see the light of day, Gadot explained that the year 2020 primed her to expect the unexpected.

"In this world, now, I am not surprised by anything," Gadot said. "If someone would have told me a year ago there would have be an epidemic... Now, I'm not surprised by anything. But I'm very happy for him that he got to do his own version of the movie."

Justice League received a lot of changes during its production, including the exit of Snyder after his family suffered a family tragedy and the takeover of Joss Whedon. Whedon handled re-writes and directing for extensive reshoots, but this wasn't the first time Warner Bros. interfered with a filmmaker's plans. Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins recently revealed she received a last-minute order to change the ending.

"The original end of the first movie was also smaller, but the studio made me change it at the last minute. So that's always been a little bit of a bummer that that's the one thing people talk about, because I agreed," Jenkins said to IGN. "And I told the studio we didn't have time to do it, but it was what it was. I ended up loving it, but that was not the original ending of the movie."

Fans will get to see the fully realized version of Zack Snyder's Justice League when the four-part film premieres on HBO Max in 2021.