Zack Snyder’s Justice League Release Date Announcement Coming Soon

✖

An official announcement revealing the exact release date of Zack Snyder's Justice League is on the way. After confirming a March 2021 premiere for his director's cut on HBO Max, Man of Steel and Batman v Superman filmmaker Zack Snyder reveals the Snyder Cut is without an "exact date" on the streaming service. Along with a planned IMAX release for his likely R-rated superhero epic, Snyder says WarnerMedia is working out ways to bring the four-part and never-before-seen version of Justice League to international territories without HBO Max. In an interview with John Doe Movie Reviews, Snyder says more announcements are coming in the new year:

"I don't know. We don't have an actual date quite yet," Snyder said when asked if the Snyder Cut might release on March 1, his 55th birthday. "But I'm figuring it's right around somewhere in that area in March, I guess. We don't have an exact date yet."

Snyder added, "In the new year, I promise you there will be some cool announcement that actually will lock it all in, so we can all sort of focus on that."

On bringing Zack Snyder's Justice League to territories without access to HBO Max, the filmmaker said WarnerMedia is "working on how that's going to be."

"I wish I knew exactly how they're rolling out the international part of it," he said. "I know they're working like crazy to hammer out all the deals in the different territories. So stand by for that."

After a successful three-year fan campaign urging Warner Bros. to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, calling for Snyder to fulfill his original vision for the version of Justice League completed by Joss Whedon and released into theaters in 2017, Snyder hopes to bring the director's cut into IMAX theaters.

"It's my hope that at some point, I'm going to make an IMAX copy of this movie," Snyder said. "And then when COVID is over, we'll get all the fans together in one giant theater, and we'll all watch it together."

There is speculation Zack Snyder's Justice League could reach HBO Max on March 25 to coincide with the fifth anniversary of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the precursor to Justice League that introduced Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Flash (Ezra Miller), and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) to the DC Extended Universe opposite Batman (Ben Affleck) and Superman (Henry Cavill).

Zack Snyder's Justice League starts streaming on HBO Max in March 2021.