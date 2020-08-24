Fan Recuts Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame as Zack Snyder's Justice League Trailer

✖

Over the past day, the first full-length trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League has taken the internet by storm. Between the use of Leonard Coen's "Hallelujah" to the first great look at Darkseid, fans of DC Comics all have something to chat about. Now, one fan of both the DC Extended Universe and Marvel Studios' MCU has chopped up a fan trailer in the vein of the Snyder Cut clip, set to the Cohen classic and all.

In terms of footage, film editor Gugga Leunnam used clips from Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame to piece together the Snyder Cut homage, sure to put Marvel's DC equivalent wherever necessary, like Thanos (Josh Brolin) appearing at the same time Darkseid did — or the massive Endgame team shot where the Justice League stands in the Snyder Cut trailer. You can see the full Marvel-ized Snyder Cut trailer below.

NEW VIDEO! What if Zack Snyder directed Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame? #SnyderCut Check out the 4K version:

- https://t.co/brGEl9ln6L pic.twitter.com/6Q19HCkEUB — Gugga Leunnam (@GuggaLeunnam) August 23, 2020

While the theatrical release of Justice League is part of Warner Brothers' DC Extended Universe, Snyder himself said earlier this year his cut of the movie might actually now be in its own continuity.

"I believe that it really starts to represent its own path," Snyder said on the YouTube channel. "It's kind of separate now from what I'd say the DC Cinematic Universe is in-continuity. It's divergent in that way and I think that's a good thing. The power of DC and one of its cool strengths is its multiverse concept and where they put filmmakers first and go 'We want to hear your individual voices. Take these characters and do a run and show us what you would do with a run in the sense of traditional comic book writing,' so I think that that is a cool and amazing canvas. For me, I think Justice League...you know, I've heard some someone say like 'Oh, so you're entering the SnyderVerse now.'"

Justice League is now streaming on HBO Max while Infinity War and Endgame can be seen on Disney+.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.