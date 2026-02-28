Zack Snyder Restores Snyderverse Hopes & Explains Chances of Justice League 2 & 3: “It’s All Possible”

The news that Paramount succeeded in its hostile takeover to break up the Warner Bros. and Netflix deal, DC fans have a lot of questions about the future. Fans believe Paramount taking over the franchise will force out James Gunn because of the difference in beliefs concerning the property. While Gunn has worked hard to bring the DC Comics version of Superman to the movies, as the beacon of hope and good in a world that needs peace, Snyderverse fans hope that Paramount will bring back the gritty and dark version of the DC Universe introduced in Zack Snyder’s films.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Zack Snyder has done little to get his franchise’s fans quieted down, even though he and James Gunn are friends in real life. This happened again in a podcast appearance on Happy Sad Confused, where he talked about the chance of bringing back the Snyderverse. “I would never say there was no way,” Snyder said. “I would never because I was on the ride that created Justice League.” As for continuing the Snyderverse, he said, “We’ve absolutely talked about it quite a bit… Whatever form it would take.”

Play video

What Would Zack Snyder’s DC Return Look Like?

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros

Interestingly, Zack Snyder also made some comments that make it sound like his DCEU wasn’t going to be that different from James Gunn’s version in the end, at least as far as what these characters were meant to be. “Those heroes touch a nerve,” Snyder admitted. “Obviously, those heroes are meant to, in the end, uplift and confirm sort of the human existence or the why of this crazy ride we’re all on. They tend to be a metaphor for all of us.”

Zack Snyder also said that the characters want to go to different storytellers. He said that James Gunn (whom he didn’t mention by name) has taken them in a different direction, and someone after him will do the same thing. He admitted that this is how it should be. Snyder knows that he should never be the end-all for the DC heroes, as names like Richard Donner, Tim Burton, and Christopher Nolan all had success before him.

Zack Snyder then complimented James Gunn when asked about him. He said Gunn was “cool,” but his personal trilogy of movies is a “weed that just won’t die.” Snyder then said that Gunn’s Superman movie was “amazing” and that he wishes the best of luck to him and the growing DCU. Snyder even said he can’t wait to see the next James Gunn movie, calling it a singular and iconic point of view. “That’s great for fans,” Snyder finished. From the sound of it, Snyder has moved on from the DCEU, and while he is willing to continue his Snyderverse in comic book form, animation, or even a “Broadway musical,” he would be game for anything.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!