Zack Snyder Officially Reviews James Gunn’s Superman & Shares Thoughts on Upcoming Sequel

Every fanbase has its schisms, and DC’s is no exception. One of the most bitter rivalries exploded into view after the release of James Gunn’s Superman: Man of Tomorrow, which launched the new DCU. Fans of the old Snyderverse treated it as a direct rival and competitor for Man of Steel, the Zack Snyder movie that had kicked off the old DCEU, and the debate online became pretty heated. Now, over six months later, Snyder himself has broken his silence about the film.

Speaking on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, Snyder made it abundantly clear he’s a fan of Gunn’s film. He described Superman: Man of Tomorrow as “amazing,” confirming that he “can’t wait to see the next movie.” Asked about Gunn on a personal level, Snyder stressed how much respect he has towards his fellow superhero filmmaker.

“Of course, James is singular in his storytelling, in his ability to channel mythological and pop culture into what I would consider just iconic and very particular point of view that’s both poignant and funny. He’s the best at it that I can think of, and I think that he’s a great steward of that world. So, you know, that’s good. That’s great for fans.”

The Superman Rivalry Is Between the Fans – not the Filmmakers

It’s pretty much all the confirmation we needed that the rivalry between Gunn and Snyder’s Superman is purely in the eyes of the fans, not in reality. Snyder has always spoken of the relaunch with a strong sense of respect, insisting he was excited about the DCU’s rebirth under Gunn’s leadership, and Gunn in turn has commended Snyder for offering his support through the whole creative process. Now we’re seeing Snyder’s personal reaction to a very different version of Superman to the one he created, an iteration where kindness is the new punk rock.

This will not, of course, mean the debate will end – nor should it. There’s nothing actually wrong with comparing different versions of Superman, with acknowledging that one adaptation works better in the eyes of some viewers than another. Everyone will inevitably have their own ranking of Superman films, some preferring Snyder’s more mythological take and others drawn to Gunn’s whimsicality. The problem, of course, is when the fandoms become a little too vocal; when the comparisons turn into something bitter and toxic.

That toxicity is a lot less likely, however, now Gunn has made his views known about Superman: Man of Tomorrow. Snyder has a particularly passionate fanbase, often dedicated to “restoring the Snyderverse,” but they tend to take their direction from him. All that means some of the bitterness in this rivalry has likely just lessened quite considerably, and the two franchises are a little more likely to be able to coexist without constant criticism and arguments online.

