Zack Snyder Reveals First Look at New Netflix Movie Rebel Moon

Zack Snyder has begun work on his latest film, Rebel Moon, and he’s sharing a first look at the upcoming sci-fi adventure for Netflix as well. On Tuesday, Snyder took to social media to share a trio of behind-the scenes photos from the first day of shooting on the film with a simple caption of “It’s begun.” In the photos, we get a glimpse of what appears to be the set for a starship’s landing area, both inside and out, as well as a black and white portrait of Djimon Hounsou in full costume.

First announced last summer, in Rebel Moon when a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius, the desperate people dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them make a stand. The idea for the film reportedly began as a “more mature” pitch for Star Wars that Snyder made a decade prior, but never came to fruition following Disney’s acquisition of Lucasfilm in 2012.

“This is me growing up as an Akira Kurosawa fan, a Star Wars fan,” Snyder said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s my love of sci-fi and a giant adventure. My hope is that this also becomes a massive IP and a universe that can be built out.”

“I’ve spent the last two or three years building out this universe. Every corner has to be painted in. I’ve been doing designs, constantly drawing and really cultivating its fertile ground to make this world fully realized.”

In addition to Hounsou, Rebel Moon will star Sophia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Rupert Friend, Stuart Martin, Staz Nair, E. Duffy, Charlotte Maggi, Sky Yang, Jenna Malone, Cary Elwes, Michiel Huisman, Alfonso Herrera, and Corey Stoll. The film is just the latest from Snyder for Netflix and joins Army of the Dead as another Snyder franchise for the streamer. A prequel to Army of the Dead, Army of Thieves, was released in 2021 while an animated prequel Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas and a sequel to Army of the Dead.

