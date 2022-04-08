Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon Adds Cary Elwes, Corey Stoll to Cast

The cast for Zack Snyder’s sci-fi epic Rebel Moon continues to grow with the addition of four stars. Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride, Saw), Michiel Huisman (The Haunting of Hill House, Game of Thrones), Alfonso Herrera (Sense8, Ozark), and Corey Stoll (West Side Story, Billions) are joining the Rebel Moon cast. Zack Snyder is fresh off winning the Oscars Cheer Moment for the most “Fan Favorite” Award at the 94th Academy Awards. The highly-touted director will look to continue this momentum with the Netflix original film that originally started as a spinoff of Star Wars.

This foursome joins an already all-star packed cast. Sophia Boutella was one of the first names linked to the Netflix project. Reports indicated that Snyder had been meeting with actresses for this role for several months, with Boutella among a small group of actresses who tested for the part. A decision was reportedly made “fast” after her audition “wowed” Snyder. Other additions include Pacific Rim‘s Charlie Hunnam, Shazam‘s Djimon Hounsou, Sense8 actress Doona Bae, and Ray Fisher from Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Rupert Friend (Homeland, Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi) and Stuart Martin (Army of Thieves, Miss Scarlet and the Duke) also have roles. Finally, Snyder further confirmed that Staz Nair, E. Duffy, Charlotte Maggi and Sky Yang will round out the cast with his former Sucker Punch collaborator Jena Malone.

“Snyder’s new film follows a group of colonists on the edge of the galaxy who enlist warriors to help them fight back against the invading forces of an intergalactic dictator,” a description of Rebel Moon reads. Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai is a major inspiration, according to Snyder. “This is me growing up as an Akira Kurosawa fan, a Star Wars fan,” Snyder told The Hollywood Reporter when Rebel Moon was announced. “It’s my love of sci-fi and a giant adventure.”

The filmmaker added: “I’ve spent the last two or three years building out this universe. Every corner has to be painted in. I’ve been doing designs, constantly drawing and really cultivating its fertile ground to make this world fully realized.”

Rebel Moon joins Army of the Dead as another Zack Snyder franchise at Netflix. Its prequel Army of Thieves was released in 2021, and the animated prequel Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas and a sequel to Army of the Dead are also in the works.

