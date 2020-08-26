Zack Snyder Reveals His Reaction to The Batman Trailer

✖

This past weekend saw the official release of The Batman teaser trailer from DC FanDome and filmmaker Matt Reeves. This brief glimpse at the film, which has only shot about 30% of its material before being shutdown by the coronavirus pandemic, has had fans losing their minds to see more and for the official release date next fall. Among those that were stoked to see the footage and are ready to get in line? None other than Justice League director Zack Snyder, who had nothing but praise for the new feature film. Speaking in a new interview, the filmmaker said it's the kind of movie he wants to see.

"I dunno what the rating is going to be but I felt the same way (watching Batman beat the goon). I was like what the…I actually just texted Matt (Reeves) after and I was like, ‘What the f***! This is cool!," Snyder said on the Reel in Motion podcast (H/T Cinema Blend)I loved it. I thought it was so cool. I thought it was like the right direction and everything about it. As far as just a fan of a movie, it’s the kind of movie I want to see, so I felt like (two thumbs up). Yes, please."

Robert Pattinson will star in the film which is taking its cues from gritty noir movies with Reeves specifically highlighting influences like Chinatown, The French Connection, and Taxi Driver. The new movie's version of the Dark Knight will still be pretty new to the world of masked crime fighting as the director revealed in his pre-trailer interview at FanDome.

"One of the things that I think is interesting is learning how to be Batman, you know, the whole idea, this is all an experiment in the movie," Reeves shared with fans.

"The idea is that we're in Year Two. It's the Gotham experiment, it's a criminal... experiment he's trying to figure out what he can do that can finally change this place. In our story, he's in that mode that's where you meet him and you see that he is charting what he's doing and it seems that he's not having any of the effect that he wants to have yet and that is when the murders start to happen and then the murders begin to describe sort of the history of Gotham in a way that only reinforces what he knows about constant. It opens up a whole new world of corruption that went much farther."

As of now, The Batman is still on track to hit theaters on October 1, 2021. Zack Snyder's Justice League could be arriving just ahead of it next year.

