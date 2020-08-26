Zack Snyder's Justice League Release Date Possibly Revealed

✖

During DC FanDome on Saturday, Zack Snyder's cut of Justice League debuted its first trailer. Fans know the movie is going to be four hours long and be released sometime on HBO Max next year, but no date has been set. However, the DC Press site currently lists that the movie is being released on September 5, 2021. This date is not official and could just be a placeholder, but it certainly gives us a better idea of when the long-awaited Snyder Cut will be released. You can check out the image from the site below:

(Photo: DC Press Pool)

The Snyder Cut trailer featured some exciting first appearances, including Kiersey Clemons as Iris West. The trailer also featured the first look at Darkseid. Following up on a teaser featuring Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) nearly coming toe-to-toe with Darkseid and a black suit Supes (Henry Cavill), fans can now bask in the glory of a full-length teaser. You can learn more about the difference between this version and the original here.

We also see more of the nightmare world that Batman finds himself in, which seems to be partly as a result of Darkseid turning Superman because of the anti-life equation, which is hinted at during the opening parts of the trailer.

As Snyder planned from the jump, Darkseid (Ray Porter) will appear in his take on the team-up feature, serving as the ultimate big bad compared to the version of Steppenwolf that appeared in the movie's theatrical release. While Darkseid's in the Snyder Cut and Ava DuVernay is developing The New Gods alongside DC Comics writer Tom King, Porter himself has said he has yet to be contacted to return to the character.

"No, I have not," Porter revealed in May when asked if he'd heard from DuVernay. "I know a lot of people on Twitter have been making noise about it and I’m really grateful, and I love that, and obviously I’d love to hear from Ava about New Gods, but I also respect that Ava’s got a vision for this project. And if I’m not a part of that vision, that’s just the way it is, and that’s okay. My hope is that it’s something the fans are going to love as well. But I haven’t heard from Ava yet."

