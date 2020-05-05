Man Of Steel Director Zack Snyder Wishes Henry Cavill A Happy Birthday

✖

Today, May 5th (Cinco De Mayo) also happens to be the birthday of Batman v Superman, Justice League and The Witcher star Henry Cavill, who turns the tender age of 37 this year. Naturally, with the kind of worldwide fanbase that Cavill has amassed in the last decade, there are thousands (millions?) of people who are wishing the actor well today - but there's definitely one voice that might cut above the rest. Henry Cavill's Man of Steel director Zack Snyder reached out to wish his Superman a happy birthday, which of course only renewed DC movie interest in getting Henry Cavill back into the Superman suit.

"Superman was born May the 5th 1983... happy birthday Henry" --Zack Snyder

Henry Cavill definitely has a lot to thank Zack Snyder for - like basically taking him from up-and-coming UK actor to a worldwide star. Even though Man of Steel was a divisive movie for a lot of Superman fans, it was generally agreed that Cavill filled out the suit perfectly. Even though his acting in the film was questioned, viewers have since seen him in much more charismatic roles, in films like The Man From U.N.C.L.E., Mission: Impossible - Fallout, and now The Witcher. Ironically enough, Cavill's star has risen higher and faster outside of the Superman franchise than it ever did while he was wearing the "S."

Further irony: with Cavill's star power now so much brighter, fans have never been more excited about the prospect of the actor getting back into the Superman suit, for a new installment of the movie franchise. However, Warner Bros. has been notoriously fickle (for over half a decade now) about when there will be a new installment of the Superman movies, or if Henry Cavill will be the one to wear the Superman suit. Since J.J. Abrams signed a deal with Warner Bros. and started developing a Green Lantern series, a lot fans expect Superman could be his next stop. So far, J.J. claims there's nothing happening, but that hasn't stopped Henry Cavill from musing where he wants his Superman story to go next: dealing with the consequences of Man of Steel:

"Where we left off with Man of Steel, in particular, was the guy who had found his place, or was trying to find his place but had sort of found it by the end, that had committed something which he would consider a most horrific sin by killing the last member of his species," Cavill told Jake Hamilton. "That is a place where I would like to travel from with the character. Him exploring the positivity of who he is. Not necessarily the chocolate box version, but the leaning into that. That character who becomes an icon of hope and enjoying that experience rather than necessarily being made uncomfortable by it."

Happy Birthday to Henry Cavill.

