Star Wars Director J.J. Abrams Reveals If He Plans to Make a Superman Movie

The future of the Man of Steel on the silver screen is under a lot of scrutiny, especially in the wake of Zack Snyder’s ouster from Warner Bros. Pictures and reports of movie executives acting unsure of how to proceed. But Superman remains a valuable property for DC Comics moving forward, even if they’re not sure how to proceed. But now that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams is working with Warner Bros. moving forward, there’s been a lot of speculation that the filmmaker could possibly take over the Superman franchise in the near future.

Abrams himself was asked about this subject while he was promoting Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, offering a simple response.

“I have not had one official conversation with Warners at all about this, but people have asked me this question and I know that we, Bad Robot, we recently signed a deal with WarnerMedia, we will begin in earnest all discussions about what’s coming next,” Abrams told ScreenRant. “But, I know no more than you do about what’s next, certainly in terms of DC.”

There have been questions about where the Superman franchise will go next, especially as movie executives struggle to determine a direction for the character. Even Henry Cavill himself is unsure, as he had a major impact on the franchise playing Clark Kent in Man of Steel and the subsequent followup films.

While speaking of Man of Steel, Cavill called it “A great starting point. If I were to go back, I don’t think I’d change anything.”

But he said that the sequel is “very much a Batman movie. And I think that realm of darkness is great for a Batman movie.”

But what about Justice League? “It didn’t work,” Cavill explained.

ComicBook previously spoke with producer Hiram Garcia about the possibility of including Superman in the new Black Adam movie.

“I think the DC Universe is a wonderful universe and we’re open to everything,” Garcia explained. “We have big aspirations for it. We’re friends with Henry. [Dwayne] and Henry are friends, it’s a huge comic book brand as well. And I always just loved the idea. Who knows? But man, Black Adam for Superman is really cool. That’d be really powerful.”

Superman is not confirmed to appear in any film in the future, but he was last scene in a cameo capacity in this year’s breakout hit Shazam!