Zack Snyder's Justice League Reveals New Look at Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman

Fans are eagerly awaiting the debut of Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max, and now we know it's only a couple of short months until we get to see the filmmaker's true vision of the DC Comics epic. We know that a lot of the footage Snyder originally shot with his cast was not included in the theatrical cut of Justice League, but the filmmaker has been providing glimpses of his take on the project since before the HBO Max release was even announced. Now Snyder's revealing a new look at Wonder Woman played by Gal Gadot.

Check out the latest photo of Diana Prince from Zack Snyder's Justice League in the tweet below!

This latest image comes hot off the heels that Snyder has finished his post-production work on Justice League ahead of its HBO Max premiere in March. While most of the film was complete, Snyder did require additional photography, visual effects, sound mixing, and editing to finalize the four-hour cut that viewers will be able to see soon.

"A very small portion of the movie is the new stuff that I shot," Snyder explained to ComicBook Debate. "Like 80-something percent of the movie has never been seen by anyone, visual effects-wise, and that's not even including the scenes that you guys have never seen that don't have visual effects. That part's really exciting and I can't wait for everyone to experience this giant scale adventure the way I intended everyone to experience it."

Snyder revealed that one of the two scenes he added in reshoots included the addition of Jared Leto's Joker, who will be in the final cut. But Snyder already had his vision nearly finished, despite studio executives at Warner Bros. influencing the production.

"The truth is I was in a struggle with the studio, you know and famously we had a lot of stuff we had to do, and make it funny, and all that stuff," Snyder added. "I just kind of, in a slightly subversive way, just kept also doing my thing at the same time so I would have, what I believed would be closer to what I wanted to do without any influence. I always try to shoot that way anyway. I always try to shoot what I think is right. Putting the movie back together was like an archaeologist, pulling all the pieces, what I had, what I had shot, and what would never have seen the light of day even thought I had shot it."

Zack Snyder's Justice League is set to premiere on HBO Max on March 18th.