Zack Snyder's Justice League is officially complete. Snyder confirmed as much via the VERO social media platform while praising cinematographer Fabian Wagner for his original work on the movie. This news comes after HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures announced that Zack Snyder's Justice League will debut on the streaming service on Thursday, March 18th, releasing three teaser posters to coincide with the reveal. The film will receive the full movie release treatment, including a soundtrack release on WaterTower Music, a curated collection from Warner Bros. Consumer Products available exclusively through the DC Shop, and an "immersive, at-home dining experience in the US and UK with Wonderland at Home."

Internationally, Zack Snyder's Justice League will debut exclusively on HBO services in Europe across the Nordics, Central Europe, Spain, and Portugal and on the HBO GO service in Asia. In Latin America, Zack Snyder's Justice League will premiere exclusively on HBO Max when the service launches in the market later in 2021.

The company also released a new official synopsis for the project. It reads, "In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman's (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions."

Zack Snyder's Justice League's screenplay was written by Chris Terrio, from a story by Terrio & Zack Snyder and Will Beall, based on DC Comics characters. The film's producers are Charles Roven and Deborah Snyder. Its executive producers Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, Wesley Coller, Jim Rowe, Curtis Kanemoto, Chris Terrio, and Ben Affleck.

Snyder left the production of Justice League ahead of its original 2017 release. In May 2020, HBO Max announced it would "release the Snyder cut" after years of campaigning by fans to see Snyder's vision fulfilled.

"I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this brave gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realized. Also a special thank you to all of those involved in the SnyderCut movement for making this a reality," said Snyder in a press release when HBO Max announced the project.

Zack Snyder' Justice League debuts on HBO Max on March 18th.