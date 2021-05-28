Zack Snyder's Justice League: Henry Cavill's Superman Doesn't Have a Mustache in New Photo

✖

An image from Zack Snyder’s Justice League shows that Henry Cavill’s Superman doesn’t have a mustache in a new photo. The presence of that facial hair was no small issue for a lot of DC Comics. Famously, in the theatrical version of the film, the filmmakers used CGI to hide his facial hair. Due to the technology used, it was noticeable and then the controversy began. Trending topics on Twitter and lengthy Facebook posts breaking it down. Luckily, Zack Snyder makes it a point to listen to the fans on these matters. (Remember the black suit that Superman will be rocking in the HBO Max series.) So, there will be some real changes coming to the streaming platform when things get rolling next year. Check out the image down below:

The Justice League star talked to Empire about all the reactions to the mustache in Justice League. "I was slightly surprised. When we decided to go for the mustache, I certainly wasn't expecting all the events to unfold as they were going to unfold," Cavill revealed. "I wasn't expecting Justice League reshoots to be as extensive as they were."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fabian Wagner (@fabianwagnerdop)

"When it came to that, it was one of those things where I'm in the middle of another movie, and to change my look for a movie that should have finished already becomes a real problem," Cavill explained. "And as you will see when the movie comes out, to have a fake mustache on would not have been a possibility. You'll think, 'Okay, yeah, a fake mustache would perhaps have been blown off in this situation.' Unfortunately, it led to much dismay when Justice League came out, but that's the nature of these things. You can't win every time."

He actually admitted that he misses the ‘stache at this point. Cavill had gotten used to the feeling of having that facial hair there.

“I’ve put up with that thing for a year, I’ve learned to love it and now I miss it," Cavill told Entertainment Weekly. "I’m glad it got so much in the way of media attention and everything because if I ever grow a mustache again, I can look back and know that I can find so much in the way of videos and memes and Instagram posts, whatever it may be just to remind me of what it was like.”

Did you hate the mustache? Let us know in the comments!