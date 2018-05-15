Henry Cavill Addresses His Bizarre CGI Mustache Removal in ‘Justice League’

Last year’s Justice League was meant to be the culmination of everything being built by the DC Extended Universe, though a series of behind-the-scenes troubles became more talked-about topics of conversation than the film itself. One of those topics was that of Henry Cavill‘s mustache having to be erased with CGI during reshoots, with the actor himself being surprised at the complications of something as silly as facial hair.

“I was slightly surprised. When we decided to go for the mustache, I certainly wasn’t expecting all the events to unfold as they were going to unfold,” Cavill shared in the latest issue of Empire. “I wasn’t expecting Justice League reshoots to be as extensive as they were.”

The actor’s busy schedule meant that, once shooting had wrapped on Justice League, he had already moved on to film Mission: Impossible – Fallout, which required him to grow a mustache. The extensive reshoots on Justice League required Cavill to return to the shoot, putting the actor in a tough situation that would require either CGI mustache removal or force him to shave and wear a fake mustache for Fallout.

“When it came to that, it was one of those things where I’m in the middle of another movie, and to change my look for a movie that should have finished already becomes a real problem,” Cavill detailed. “And as you will see when the movie comes out, to have a fake mustache on would not have been a possibility. You’ll think, ‘Okay, yeah, a fake mustache would perhaps have been blown off in this situation.’ Unfortunately, it led to much dismay when Justice League came out, but that’s the nature of these things. You can’t win every time.”

The removal of facial hair is only one of the film’s many issues, with neither critics nor audiences connecting with the final product. Review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes calculates a 40 percent positive response from critics with the film’s domestic box office total being passed by Avengers: Infinity War in less than a week.

“I think all these things have their place and their time,” Cavill shared of the disappointing reception. “There are many reasons why the audience have responded in the way they responded. It’s all lessons learned.”

Justice League is available on Blu-ray and DVD now.

