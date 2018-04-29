‘Justice League’s Henry Cavill Misses His Mustache

Even though it’s nearly been six months since Justice League premiered in theatres across the world, actor Henry Cavill’s mustache still can’t keep itself out of the news.

According to Cavill, he’s beginning to miss the mustache that caused much controversy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’ve put up with that thing for a year, I’ve learned to love it and now I miss it,” Cavill recently told Entertainment Weekly. “I’m glad it got so much in the way of media attention and everything because if I ever grow a mustache again, I can look back and know that I can find so much in the way of videos and memes and Instagram posts, whatever it may be just to remind me of what it was like.”

He didn’t stop there, going on to call the ‘stache world-changing.

“If I was ever going to grow a mustache, it would have to be a world-changing mustache, and I’m glad it was,” Cavill admitted.

Mustachegate — or perhaps, Mustacheghazi — came into play when Justice League underwent massive reshoots after Joss Whedon took over the director’s chair from Zack Snyder.

The rather lengthy reshoots ran into his scheduled filming on Mission: Impossible – Fallout, the sixth movie in Paramount’s Mission: Impossible franchise. Since his MI contract took precendence over the reshoots, Warner Brothers had to digitally remove the mustache in post-production paving the way to Meme City.

Cavill made ripples across mustache standom earlier this year when he took to social media o post a video of himself shaving the mustache off.

“I know, it’s hard to recognize me without King Stache,” Cavill said to the camera, before turning his attention to himself in the mirror. “Sometimes, I have a hard time recognizing myself.”

The hilarious video concludes with Sarah McLachlan’s “I Will Remember You” playing over a montage of photos featuring “King Stache,” as the actor dubbed it.

Justice League is now available on home media. Warner Brothers’ entry into the DCEU finished theatre run grossing over $657 million at the box office.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout opens in theatres on July 27, 2018.

What are your thoughts on Mustachegate? Were you stanning Cavill’s mustache? Let us know in the comments below!