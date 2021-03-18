Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Making the Snyder Cut Released by HBO Max

HBO Max takes viewers behind the scenes of Justice League in the six-minute featurette Zack Snyder's Justice League: Making the Snyder Cut. In the special feature now streaming alongside the four-hour and R-rated director's cut on HBO Max, filmmaker Zack Snyder and actors Ben Affleck (Batman), Henry Cavill (Superman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Ray Fisher (Cyborg), and Ezra Miller (Flash) talk about fan efforts calling for WarnerMedia to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut — and how the cast and creators realized Snyder's vision for the definitive version of his follow-up to Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

"The fan community has sort of risen up demanding this version," Snyder says in the Making the Snyder Cut special feature now streaming on HBO Max and YouTube. "Well, because of the promise I've made them over the course of the two other movies, it has created this movement that said: 'We need to know how it ends.'"

The visionary director has "such an incredible brain for the visual," says Cavill, who helped Snyder launch the DC Extended Universe in 2013's Man of Steel. "He has everything planned out in his head before we get there. It’s remarkable to be a part of."

Using archival footage from the original filming of Justice League, as well as new behind-the-scenes footage captured during the brief round of additional photography needed to complete the Snyder Cut in late 2020, Making the Snyder Cut shows Snyder directing Affleck, Joe Manganiello (Deathstroke), and Jared Leto (the Joker) from the epilogue's Knightmare sequence. All three actors filmed new bits for the newly restored four-hour version of Justice League not seen by audiences when the superhero ensemble premiered in theaters in 2017.

"In this movie, in Justice League, because there's no time restraint on the film, it does give us an opportunity to really see everyone fulfill their arc within the context of the movie," says Snyder of his super-sized superhero epic. "The emotional journey is there. ... And then being able to shoot an additional scene for Justice League, it was fun to do and it was fun to get Ben back in the cowl. He looks as good as ever in that cowl. It was like we never stopped."

Other extras streaming alongside the Snyder Cut on HBO Max include "You Should Be Watching with Zack Snyder," "Mother Box Origins," and character-focused featurettes for Batman, Superman, Cyborg, Flash, and Darkseid & Steppenwolf.

Starring Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, Ciarán Hinds, Ray Porter, Joe Manganiello, and Jared Leto, Zack Snyder's Justice League is now streaming on HBO Max.