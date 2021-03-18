Justice League: Zack Snyder Says There Are 10 Snyder Cuts, One Longer Than Four Hours

✖

For a lot of DC fans, the past few years have been marked with hope and anticipation surrounding the "Snyder Cut" of Justice League. The iteration of the blockbuster film, which would bring to life Zack Snyder's original intended vision for the project, was finally confirmed to be a reality last year, and will make its long-awaited debut on HBO Max this coming weekend. While the 2017 theatrical cut of Justice League clocked in at two hours, Zack Snyder's Justice League will have a runtime that is double that -- and according to Snyder, there's a good reason for that. In a recent interview with The New York Times, Snyder revealed that he actually put together around ten different "Snyder Cuts" of Justice League, which ranged in length pretty significantly.

"My point of view is that the movie should be about 20 minutes longer each time," Snyder explained. "BvS should be 20 minutes longer than Man of Steel, and Justice League should be about 20 minutes longer than BvS. I thought the movie should be a little closer to three hours when I initially went into it. I know that it’s indulgent. The truth is there’s probably about 10 Snyder cuts — there’s a longer version than the four-hour version. There’s a three-hour version. A two-hour and 20. I think I showed the studio two hours and 40 minutes. And then I showed them subsequent cuts of two hours and 30 minutes, and two hours and 28 minutes, and two hours and 22 minutes."

Snyder also celebrated the fact that he is now able to release the four-hour version of Zack Snyder's Justice League, something that would have not been regarded as possible when the theatrical cut initially debuted.

"...It’s three years later, and here I am releasing a four-hour version of the movie," Snyder aruged. "It really shows that the consumer is not wrong in a lot of ways. 'They can’t handle anything over two hours, they’re going to lose their minds.' They were underestimated, the audience themselves."

In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman's (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

Zack Snyder's Justice League debuts on HBO Max on Thursday, March 18th.