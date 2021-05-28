Zack Snyder's Justice League Reveals New Behind-the-Scenes Photo

✖

Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League, which may be premiering on HBO Max a lot sooner than we thought. But for now, our glimpses at the four-episode Snyder Cut come in the form of new set photos and, now, a look at the post-production work being done on the series. Snyder himself and others on the crew have revealed new images from the reshoots, and now it looks like production has finally wrapped and the editing process begins.

Snyder took to his social media platform of choice Vero to reveal a new image from his work on Justice League. It appears that they are now in the edit bay as they work on the final cut for Zack Snyder's version of his long-awaited project.

Fans were shocked when WarnerMedia boss Jason Kilar revealed HBO Max would be premiering the company's big 2021 movies on the same day they premiere in theaters. While detailing those plans, Kilar also teased Zack Snyder's Justice League would be hitting the new streamer sooner than later.

"And on the subject of HBO Max, there are so many amazing HBO original series and Max originals I’m excited about," Kilar wrote. "The Tiger Woods HBO documentary arriving in January is incredible. And this little thing called Zack Snyder’s Justice League coming in a few months as well."

It sounds like Snyder will be doing a little bit more work on his cut than fans originally thought. In addition to bringing back Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, and adding Jared Leto's Joker to the new cut, he's reportedly taking a page out of George Miller's book from Mad Max: Fury Road. Snyder revealed he's preparing a "monochrome" version of Justice League, which could look like the trailer he revealed last month.

"How awesome it is in all of its monochrome glory," Snyder said in the trailer breakdown. "For a long time the movie lived with me in what I would call on my computer. And it was the way I watched the movie for two years or whatever, in black and white. Actually, it was black and white that I had to sort of create myself. So it wasn't as rich as this. And I look forward to coloring the entire movie professionally in a really rich and beautiful monochrome and being able to do all the little tricks, printing tricks that I love. So we'll see that, I feel like as we develop this, it'll even be even more custom. So that's exciting."

Zack Snyder's Justice League will debut on HBO Max in 2021.