Warner Bros. CEO Reveals Zack Snyder's Justice League to Be Released in A Few Months

Ever since Zack Snyder stunned the world and revealed HBO Max would release the Snyder Cut of Justice League in 2021, fans have been wondering just how long it would take for the project to hit the new streaming service. In the wake of Warner Bros.' bombshell that the entire 2021 slate of theatrical releases would be premiering day-and-date on HBO Max, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar also teased that Zack Snyder's Justice League will actually be debuting sooner than we thought. However, there is still work to be done as the reshoots were only underway recently.

In a new blog post on the future of HBO Max and the unprecedented move for Warner Bros. Pictures, Kilar explained his reasoning for making this decision. He also teased some new details about Zack Snyder's Justice League.

"And on the subject of HBO Max, there are so many amazing HBO original series and Max originals I’m excited about. The Tiger Woods HBO documentary arriving in January is incredible. And this little thing called Zack Snyder’s Justice League coming in a few months as well,"Kilar wrote.

We still don't have an exact release date, but the hope that Zack Snyder's cut of Justice League will appear in the first half of 2021 appears to be strong. Hopefully we'll find out soon about the actual plans for the release date in the coming days.

Kilar added, teasing more new content coming to the streamer: "Oh, and the return of Succession and the highly-anticipated Friends Reunion. We also have a great new crime drama coming called No Sudden Move from Oscar- and Emmy-winning director Steven Soderbergh. And then there is Mare of Easttown starring Kate Winslet. Plus, the new Gossip Girl, which I think is going to make so many fans go crazy (in a good way). And…ok, I’ll stop there, but I have only scratched the surface in terms of the new releases HBO Max has in store. Maybe I should do another post on the bonkers library of movies and series on HBO Max?"

While the reveal that Wonder Woman 1984, The Matrix 4, The Suicide Squad, Space Jam: A New Legacy, and many other films are coming to HBO Max will be enticing to fans, the promise of Snyder's unfettered vision of Justice League remains a major selling point. We'll see if the four episode miniseries will live up to its cult status when Zack Snyder's Justice League premieres on HBO Max in 2021.