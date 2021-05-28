Jared Leto's Joker Will Have a New Look in Zack Snyder's Justice League

✖

One of the biggest surprises in the days since WarnerMedia confirmed that they'll be "Releasing the Snyder Cut" is that some additional photography will take place adding new scenes and bits of footage to the four hour juggernaut. Yet another surprise to this news was that beyond cast members that originally appeared in the film, director Zack Snyder would be pulling in an actor from a DC movie that he didn't direct, hiring Jared Leto to return as The Joker in the film. In a new interview, Snyder opened up about the place that The Joker will have in his movie and also confirmed that Leto's character will have a different look from how he appeared in 2016's Suicide Squad.

"It is true," Snyder told Beyond the Trailer about the rumor of Leto's new look. "I wanted to of course honor what had been created with him because I thought it was really cool; but also in this, I'm not going to tell you what happens in the little scene, but some water has gone under the proverbial bridge between when last we saw Joker and this appearance. So he's made some...he's a road-weary Joker, I guess that's a way of saying it."

He continued, "I will say it was fun having a segment of the band together for this little vignette if you will. Working with Jared was really amazing, his attention to detail, he really cares a lot about it being awesome. It was fun and everyone did an amazing (job). Even trying to shoot in COVID is a bit of a deal but everyone brought like huge A game and really wanted it to be cool, and I couldn't be happier with what those guys did.

Snyder went on to say that the idea came from a place of the DCU that he loves and which he felt needed to be added to Justice League, confirming this is the only full scene being added as part of the original photography. He also spoke about calling Leto to get him to reprise his role and how the idea came to him while filming Justice League back in 2016.

"I will say that he was really gracious with his entertaining my idea and I told him it was a thing that I had felt like even when I was working on Justice League in London I felt like was an inevitable course that the movie had to take," Snyder added. "So when I told him it was a thing that I'd been kicking around in my head for quite a while I feel like he just kinda warmed up to the idea that was kind of an inevitable thing that kinda of has to happen. I am grateful and I am forever in debt to his kindness for doing it."

There's no word yet on when Zack Snyder's Justice League releases on HBO Max, but the project is supposed to hit the streamer sometime in 2021.