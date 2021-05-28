Zack Snyder's Justice League Reveals New Look at Wonder Woman and the Amazons

✖

After years of anticipation, Zack Snyder's Justice League is one step closer to becoming a reality, with a four-hour event that will debut on HBO Max sometime next year. The new cut will fall more in line with Snyder's original vision for the film, and fans are gradually getting a look at exactly what that will entail. Fabian Wagner, the director of photography on the project, has been providing some behind-the-scenes snapshots on his Instagram account -- and the latest ones feature multiple looks at the film's Amazons. In a series of photos, which you can check out below, Wagner offers a new look at Diana Prince/Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Hippolyta (Connie Nielsen), and some of the other members of the Amazon tribe.

Long before the confirmation of the "Snyder Cut" becoming a reality, it was abundantly clear that a significant amount of content regarding the Amazons was not shown in the theatrical cut, including a longer "history lesson" sequence. Nielsen hinted as much earlier this year, revealing that her favorite stunt in the project didn't make it onscreen initially.

"My absolute favorite stunt was cut from the film, and I'm having a hard time accepting that, it was so cool," Nielsen explained back in March. “I got to run up a wall and pivot in the air, and as I pivoted on my way down I speared one of the monsters. I literally did that for weeks to get that, and then they didn't put it in. They took it out, they put it in, they took it out… It's my great regret because I love stunts, I love being a badass in a film like that, and then sorry that the audience didn't get to see that part of the cool Amazon fighting techniques, because they were very cool!"

Zack Snyder's Justice League will follow six of the DC universe's most powerful heroes joining forces, in an attempt to protect Earth from an extraterrestrial threat. The limited series will be more in line with Snyder's original version of the film, after he was unable to finish initial reshoots on the theatrical cut due to a family tragedy.

It will also star Henry Cavill as Clark Kent/Superman, Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Ray Fisher as Victor Stone/Cyborg, Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/The Flash, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, and Ciran Hinds as Steppenwolf.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is expected to debut sometime in 2021 on HBO Max.