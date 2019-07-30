New Justice League BTS Photos Show the Amazons on Horseback

We may never get to see the full version of what Zack Snyder intended for Justice League, but a new behind-the-scenes look at the film has surfaced online. Fabian Wagner, who served as Snyder’s cinematographer on the film, recently took to Instagram to share a set of behind-the-scenes photos, which show the technical work that went into showing Hippolyta (Connie Nielsen), Antiope (Robin Wright), and the other Amazons on horseback.

In addition to Hippolyta guarding a Motherbox in the film’s present-day sections, these photos showcase the Amazons’ brief appearance in the film’s “History Lesson” scene. The sequence, which saw the various human and metahuman tribes of men defending Earth from Steppenwolf (Ciran Hinds) was reportedly shortened in Justice League‘s final cut.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As fans will remember, Snyder stepped down from Justice League after principal photography due to a family tragedy, with Joss Whedon brought on to finish reshoots and post-production. In the time since Snyder’s Justice League exit, many fans have argued that an alternate cut honoring Snyder’s vision should be released. But as it turns out, some of the film’s cast have conflicting mindsets about that potential cut.

“I’m obsessed with [the Snyder cut] too,” Jason Momoa, who played Aquaman in the film, said late last year. “That’s just one thing that sucks with our business, where you just can’t speak your mind. But yeah, f*** yeah I want to see it.”

“I don’t know if [a Snyder cut] actually exists so the only way I can look at it is as a business model, and I don’t know what difference it’s going to make,” Superman star Henry Cavill said in an interview last year. “There are stories to be told, which need to be told and adjustments that can be made, but that’s not going to make any difference. They’re not going to release it into cinemas and so they’re not going to suddenly make an extra few hundred million. So it would be interesting to see what the difference is, but I’d rather focus on the future rather than what’s been.”

Upcoming DC movies include Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.