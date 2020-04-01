Justice League Snyder Cut: Connie Nielsen Says Her Favorite Stunt Was Cut from the Film

Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League has taken on mythic proportions at this point, with fans having demanded it more or less since before Joss Whedon’s studio-approved version of the film hit theaters. The call for the release of a “Snyder cut” has been loud from fans but, surprisingly, almost as loud from the film’s cast and crew, who all seemed to enjoy working with Snyder. And while Connie Nielsen, who plays Wonder Woman’s mother Hippolyta in the DC movies, stopped short of calling for a Snyder cut, a new interview reveals that she worked long and hard on a stunt that was eventually removed from Justice League.

The excised stunt was likely performed during Steppenwolf’s (Ciaran Hinds) attack on Themyscira in the film. While Hippolyta and the Amazons were involved in the “history lesson” segment that has generated a lot of buzz among Snyder’s most devoted fans, that scene never seems to ahve been in any version of the movie once Snyder moved on and Whedon stepped in. Nielsen, though, says that her stunt was in and out of the film a few times in editing.

“My absolute favorite stunt was cut from the film, and I’m having a hard time accepting that, it was so cool,” Nielsen told ComingSoon.net. “I got to run up a wall and pivot in the air, and as I pivoted on my way down I speared one of the monsters. I literally did that for weeks to get that, and then they didn’t put it in. They took it out, they put it in, they took it out… It’s my great regret because I love stunts, I love being a badass in a film like that, and then sorry that the audience didn’t get to see that part of the cool Amazon fighting techniques, because they were very cool!”

Nielsen can next be seen in Sea Fever, a thriller out on streaming platforms on April 10. The film centers around a microscopic parasite that becomes a threat to the crew of a boat while at sea.

“People have been noticing how timely and current this film really is,” Nielsen told ComicBook.com today, suggesting that the film is part of a continuum of horror and thriller movies that depict nature as fighting back against humanity’s incursion on the natural order. Other examples include things like Godzilla or any of the various climate change and superstorm movies that have come out in recent years.

Nielsen will reprise her role as Hippolyta in Wonder Woman 1984, the third time she has taken on the part. That film will be in theaters on August 14.