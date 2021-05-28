Zack Snyder's Justice League Gets New Teaser for HBO Max TikTok

✖

Earlier this year, Warner Bros. announced that it would be officially making the "Snyder Cut" Justice League a reality, with the alternate cut of the film set to air as a four-hour limited series on HBO Max. In the months since then, fans have gotten some teases and early details about what Zack Snyder's Justice League will bring, including a trailer that debuted as part of the DC FanDome virtual convention. Earlier this weekend, HBO Max took another step to get fans hyped about the film, sharing a new teaser of sorts for the film on its official TikTok account. While the teaser doesn't showcase any new footage, it does recut bits from the DC FanDome trailer in an intriguing way.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will follow six of the DC universe's most powerful heroes joining forces, in an attempt to protect Earth from an extraterrestrial threat. The limited series will be more in line with Snyder's original version of the film, after he was unable to finish initial reshoots on the theatrical cut due to a family tragedy. It will star Henry Cavill as Clark Kent/Superman, Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Gal Gadot as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, Ray Fisher as Victor Stone/Cyborg, Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/The Flash, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, and Ciran Hinds as Steppenwolf.

"With Justice League when it came, there was a mix of visions and the movie wasn’t well-received," Cavill said in an interview back in June. "And then over the subsequent years, there was a big push to see the fabled Snyder Cut. And now that time has come, and I think it’s going to be very enjoyable to watch Zack finally release his version."

"I’m just really happy that Zack got to realize his vision," Cavill continued. "I think it’s important for a filmmaker and a storyteller to have their intended vision released and shown to the world, and I’m looking forward to seeing it myself. It’s been quite the ordeal."

Are you excited to see Zack Snyder's Justice League? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Zack Snyder's Justice League is set to be released sometime in 2021 on HBO Max.