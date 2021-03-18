New Justice League Synopsis Mentions Darkseid & DeSaad For First Time

✖

Along with an official release date and a trio of new posters, HBO Max today release da new synopsis for Zack Snyder's Justice League, the upcoming director's cut of DC's superhero team up flick. The "Snyder Cut," which has been more than three years coming at this point, will give the filmmaker a chance to complete the movie as he imagined it. The theatrical cut of Justice League, whcih was a critical and commercial disappointment, was significantly altered from Snyder's intended version after he departed the film and Marvel's The Avengers director Joss Whedon was brought in to re-edit the film and complete some reshoots to tie things up.

The new synopsis is not particularly dissimilar to previous ones released for the theatrical cut of the movie. The biggest difference is the mentions of Darkseid and Desaad, who had appeared i leaked concept art but were absent from the original cut of the film.

You can read it below.

In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

Snyder, who directed Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice for Warner Bros., was tapped to direct Justice League. He departed the picture shortly after his daughter passed away, and at the time, everyone put a brave face on the situation, saying that Snyder had personally selected his good friend Joss Whedon to oversee the film's completion. It would later come out that Snyder was not involved with the selection of Whedon, who made significant narrative and tonal changes to the film's original cut, chief among which was trimming the three-hour or so runtime way down to accommodate studio requests. The resultant film was a mess creatively, and turned out to be a critical and commercial bomb. Calls from fans started coming almost immediate to release Zack Snyder's cut of the movie -- which at the time was little more than the assembly cut filmmakers put together to show investors and executives early in the editing process.

After years of pressure from fans and several layers of management turnover, WarnerMedia announced that Zack Snyder's Justice League would be the first DC feature film created exclusively for the streaming platform. Since then, fans have been waiting for details, trailers, release dates...and we got some of that today.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will be available to stream on HBO Max on March 18.