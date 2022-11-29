Zoe Saldana Reacts to First Avatar: The Way of Water Screening: "I Was, Like, Sobbing"

Avatar: The Way of Water star Zoe Saldaña shared her first reaction to the movie. She told Jimmy Fallon that she was crying in her seat during an appearance on his late night show this week. The actress had literally just come back from a screening for James Cameron's latest movie and she was moved to tears. Fallon joked about how immersive an experience it was and the Marvel star agreed wholeheartedly. Zoe Saldaña is very mum on how the entire plot comes together, but did drop one small hint about a motif for the movie.

"If I seem a little off, I'm normally very talkative, that's because I just came back from the screening. I went to see Avatar [The Way of Water] today," she admitted. "I am still processing, it's very emotional. I'm surprised my eyelashes stayed on you guys. I was like, sobbing. It's really special and I can give you a little hint. It's about water."

How Emotional Is The Movie?

A previous conversation with Kevin McCarthy saw the actress have a similar reaction to the movie. That was months ago, and the emotions are still that fresh.

"He was finally able to crack that challenge," Saldana mused. "That whole thing that you can't imitate water virtually through performance capture. That was just a challenge that he had taken upon himself, and it took him years, and he did it. It's powerful, it's compelling. I can get choked up just talking about it. I was able to see just 20 minutes of the second installment right before the year ended last year and I was speechless...I was moved to tears. One thing nobody really knows about Jim is that Jim is also a big crier. He really has a heart of gold, and he is a firm man and he's very focused, but he does have a very delicate heart which is why he protects it so much. I think he's able to have an outlet through the stories that he creates and this story is going to be compelling."

Disney has a new description for the massive winter spectacle: "Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, "Avatar: The Way of Water" begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement and Kate Winslet."

Will you cry when you see Avatar 2? Let us know down in the comments!