Zombie Angelina Jolie Arrested in Iran for Blasphemy

Angelina Jolie is one of Hollywood’s top stars, and her popularity has grown as of late. This summer, fans learned the A-list actress would join the Eternals, one of the next films helmed by Marvel Studios. Given her success, it makes sense others would want to imitate her, but it seems one of her fans took it took far.

According to a recent report by Fox News, an Instagram celebrity from Iran has been arrested for their well-known zombified Angelia Jolie photos. The influencer, who is named Sahar Tabar, was arrested after orders came down from Tehran’s guidance court which monitors “culture crimes and social and moral corruption.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reports from Agence France-Presse confirm Tabar was arrested for allegedly “encoring youth corruption.” She is facing charges related to inciting violence, blasphemy, earning money through inappropriate means, and encourage corruption within youths. Currently, it seems these charges are related to Tabar’s Instagram content, but few details have been released about the investigation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sahar Tabar (@sahartabar_officialx) on Dec 13, 2017 at 12:17pm PST

For those unaware of Tabar, the Iranian woman grew famous back in 2017 after she went viral on Instagram. She claimed to have gotten 50 surgeries in hopes of looking like Jolie, but her exaggerated features left netizens shocked. Later, Tabar said makeup and photo editing helped her achieve the emaciated look, but her unaltered appearance does show off her extensive surgeries.

Tabar’s arrest marks the latest pushback against social media influencers in Iran as reports say she was critiqued by the public. A Tasnim agency says those complaints are what led the charges to be filed against the model, so fans of Tabar are eagerly waiting to hear about her release in the coming days or weeks.

As for Jolie, the actress has been busy with work as of late. Soon, she will return to the big screen in the sequel to Maleficent, and she has begun filming for Eternals. Set photos were snapped of Jolie filming as Thena with a long blonde wig earlier this month, so fans are eager to see how her entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe goes.

What do you make of this Instagram influencer’s arrest? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!