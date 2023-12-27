Child Injured at New Zootopia Ride at Disneyland Shanghai

Shanghai Disney Resort temporarily closed down the Zootopia: Hot Pursuit ride on December 25, only days after it officially opened to the public, after a child reportedly became pinned under one of the ride vehicles. According to Deadline, who cite a "surge" of reports, the child dropped something while exiting the ride, and somehow got pinned under the vehicle while trying to retrieve it. Entertainment Weekly reports that photos taken at the park and posted to social media suggest instead that the child had been standing on the ride while it was in motion, and a statement from Disney seemingly confirms (or at least intends to imply) that's the case.

Images posted to social media show a child injured and bleeding next to one of the ride vehicles, which operate without a track and look similar to bumper cars. Zootopia: Hot Pursuit opened to the public on December 20 as part of Shanghai Disneyland's "City of Zootopia" land.

Shortly after the accident, Shanghai Disney Resort released a statement saying, "Zootopia: Hot Pursuit is temporarily out of service until further notice. The other offerings of Zootopia, including entertainment, F&B, and merchandise, will continue to operate as normal." They offered refunds or exchanges to guests who had purchased tickets for December 25.

When it reopened the next day, they released a second statement:

"Zootopia: Hot Pursuit will resume operations this morning. All guests are required to comply with the resort's operational guidelines as they experience the attraction. Please also note that in the opening phase, pauses and downtimes may occur from time to time in Zootopia: Hot Pursuit. In the event of a downtime, guests should follow onsite cast members' instructions. We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of our guests during this opening period."

Per its official description on the park's website, Zootopia: Hot Pursuit "invites you on a wild police chase in one of Officer Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde's cruisers! You'll slide across the ice of Tundratown, prowl for fugitives through the streets of Sahara Square, and weave through the Rainforest District, all in pursuit of Bellwether and her gang to track down Gazelle. It's a riveting chase that can only happen in Zootopia!"