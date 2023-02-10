Frozen's Josh Gad Has Perfect Pitch for Zootopia Sequel

Some of Disney's biggest animated franchises are about to return, with the Walt Disney Company announcing on Wednesday that they are developing new Toy Story, Frozen, and Zootopia films. The concept of these franchises returning again has definitely caught a lot of attention from fans, some of whom are sharing their theories for exactly how the stories could continue. Actor Josh Gad, who voices the breakout Frozen character, Olaf, recently shared his pitch — not for the third Frozen film, but for Zootopia 2. As Gad joked in a tweet to director Jared Bush on Thursday, "Please just take my suggestion and make it 2Topia." He subsequently endorsed a crossover between Olaf and Zootopia's Flash.

"And today, I'm so pleased to announce that we have sequels in the works from our animation studios to some of our most popular franchises: Toy Story, Frozen, and Zootopia," Disney CEO Bob Iger said when announcing the films. "We'll have more to share about these production soon, but this is a great example of how we're leaning into our unrivaled brands and franchises."

Please just take my suggestion and make it 2Topia. Come on Bush https://t.co/Yq3gUm82ma — Josh Gad (@joshgad) February 9, 2023

What would Frozen 3 be about?

The prospect of a third Frozen movie, in particular, has been hyped up ever since Frozen 2's 2019 debut. As those tied to the franchise hinted in the years that followed, there was definitely a desire to return to the story of Anna, Elsa, and company.

"We get asked that question a lot," producer Peter Del Vecho explained during a press conference for the Disney+ Once Upon a snowman shorts in 2020. "I mean, clearly there's a real passion for the stories for the sisters, and for the whole family. But, right now we're focused on other things, I'm focused on Raya and the Last Dragon. [Frozen co-director Jennifer Lee] is focused on running the studio, but we still love these characters."

"Frozen 3 won't happen unless there's a reason for Frozen 3 to exist," Olaf voice actor Josh Gad said in a 2021 interview. "I trust this team with all my heart to believe that unless they have an amazing idea, there's just no need. But I also know that the second they do have that idea, they'll be the first ones to say, 'Let's do it.' But right now, no Frozen 3."

