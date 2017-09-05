5 Things We Want To See In Marvel’s Most Wanted

ABC and Marvel have ordered a pilot for Marvel's Most Wanted. The series will focus on the adventures of Bobbi "Mockingbird" Morse (Adrianne Palicki), with her ex-husand Lance Hunter (Nick Blood) along for the ride. We don't really know what to expect from this Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. spinoff just yet, since plot plans have been kept under wraps, but we looked back at some of Bobbi's comic book adventures to find some moments, stories, and themes we hope appear in the show.

A reaction to Civil War The title of the show hasn't quite been explained yet, but there's the possibility that Bobbi and Lance will find themselves on Marvel's most wanted list as a result of the laws passed in Captain America: Civil War, perhaps putting them at odds with the rest of Coulson's S.H.I.E.L.D. This would be an exciting way to show how the world has changed in the wake of the Sokovia Accords. prevnext

Master of disuise Bobbi has shown her skills at going undercoveralread in Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and that would be a fun talent to explore over the course of her own series. Think of it as Marvel's version of the show Alias. prevnext

Alkhema One interesting storyline to adapt would be that of Alkhema, and it would tie the series into the films nicely by making it a followup to Avengers: Age of Ultron. Alkhema was a bride built by Ultron, and the mad A.I. used Mockingbird's brainwaves to give it life. What if an organization in the Marvel Cinematic Universe got ahold of some leftover Ultron tech and tried to recreate it using Bobbi's brainpower? prevnext

The Infinity And Super Soldier Formulas At one point in the comics, Mockingbird was on the brink of dying. To save her life, Nick Fury stepped in and dosed her with a cocktail combination of Super Soldier Serum and the Infinity Fomula, the formula that has kept Fury alive and slowed his aging for decades. The effects of this formula are still being explored today, and would make for interesting motivation in Most Wanted. prevnext