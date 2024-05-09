Law & Order: Organized Crime Renewed, Heading to Peacock for Season 5

Law & Order: Organized Crime is officially coming back for season 5, but this time around the show will set up shop on streaming. TV Line is reporting that Organized Crime has finally been renewed, and as expected, will be moved from NBC to Peacock. While the series will be moving to a new home, one element that won't be changing is the showrunner, as John Shiban will be returning to helm season 5. If you've been keeping up with Organized Crime's showrunner revolving door, the fact that a showrunner will be at the helm for multiple seasons is a major deal, as it hasn't happened yet in the show's four-year history.

Organized Crime has done well on Peacock in the day after it airs on NBC, but now it will be the exclusive place to keep up with the show. Peacock will still be the place to watch the franchise, as the flagship show and SVU both appear there the day after their original airings on NBC. Organized Crime averages more than 5.4 million total viewers with Live+7. Playback in the mix), and 851,000 of those viewers are in the 18 to 49 age demographic.

Organized Crime will be the second series in the franchise to switch networks midway through its run. Criminal Intent did the same thing, originally running on NBC for six seasons before airing four more seasons on USA Network. Hopefully, Organized Crime is on track for a similar run after season 5.

Organized Crime completes the franchise's renewals at NBCUniversal. This will be season 24 of Law & Order, while SVU will return for its 26th season. For the Chicago family of shows, it will be Chicago Fire's 13th season, Chicago Med's 10th season, and Chicago PD's 12th season.

During the previous renewals, President of scripted programming at NBCUniversal and Streaming Lisa Katz celebrated SVU's 25th season. "We understand the emotional connection our audience has with these characters and we can't wait to bring more of their stories to the forefront next season. A huge thank you to Dick and his amazing team who are the masters of producing incredibly compelling television week after week."

