American Horror Story Star Compares Upcoming Tenth Season to Murder House

As is tradition leading up to the premiere, the upcoming season of American Horror Story remains steeped in mystery even though cameras are rolling on the new batch of episodes. This year's season, the tenth in the series over all, is still a big question mark but we do know which of the former cast members are scheduled to appear. Among the returning players is Lily Rabe, who has appeared in every season of the show save for season seven aka "Cult," and in a recent interview she compared the energy on set of the new season to its very first (and arguably still fan favorite).

“Ryan Murphy, AHS’s creator, is one of the greatest people to work for. There’s a reason that those who work for him continue to work for him,” Rabe told Forbes. “I can’t believe this is season ten. I think the fact we get to have so many of the same people returning this season, there is this feeling of coming home. You get to tell a new story, play a new part, but the backbone of the thing is solid. It is wonderful getting into the sandbox again and have Ryan at the helm. I’m excited about this season, and I’m not alone in that. You can feel the energy on set. It’s just like it felt on season one.”

Other confirmed cast members joining Rabe in the series are returning cast members Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters and Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Frances Conroy, and Finn Wittrock. One newcomer confirmed to appear that has turned heads is former child actor turned internet denizen Macaulay Culkin. We also know that Season 10 won't be the last for the series, either. American Horror Story has already been renewed through Season 13.

Nothing has been confirmed about the series beyond the cast but we know that production had been set up in both Los Angeles and Provincetown, Massachusetts. We've seen from a previous teaser image that the sea may also play a role as an image shared last March revealed something or someone climbing up some sort of embankment with a vast body of water behind them -- which would make sense as Provincetown sits at the northern tip of Cape Cod and is the site of the Mayflower’s landing in 1620. A promo photo released in November featured sharpened teeth, bold red lipstick, a surgical glove, and the ominous and unsettling image of a tattooed tongue.

American Horror Story Season 10 is expected sometime in 2021.