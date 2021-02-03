Sarah Paulson Reveals Her American Horror Story Season 10 Character Has Some Issues

✖

Very little is known about the upcoming tenth season of American Horror Story, but series star Sarah Paulson is giving fans a little tease of what they can expect from her character in the eagerly-anticipated new installment of the horror anthology series. According to Paulson, her mysterious character will have "some issues" and apparently interesting hair and a great name as well. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly Paulson, who was just nominated for a Golden Globe for her work in Netflix's Ratched, teased just a few details.

"The character I'm playing this year on Horror Story has some issues, let's just put it that way," Paulson said. "I have a hair color I've never had in life nor in the show. That's what I can tell you. And I have a great name. I have a great name, which I can't tell you."

Paulson also spoke about the challenge of playing two different characters on two different series roughly at the same time as Paulson is also playing Linda Tripp in the upcoming season of American Crime Story which will take on the impeachment of President Bill Clinton. Paulson, who also is an executive producer on American Crime Story, said that she preferred her American Horror Story wig to her Linda Tripp one.

"One of them I prefer over the other because one is just cooler and the other one makes me look like Linda Tripp," Paulson said. "That's the thing. It's just a different experience."

Other than that Paulson's character has interesting hair, here's what we know about American Horror Story Season 10. Production was set to begin on the series back in October in Provincetown, Massachusetts. We've seen from a previous teaser image that the sea may also play a role as an image shared last March revealed something or someone climbing up some sort of embankment with a vast body of water behind them -- which would make sense as Provincetown sits at the northern tip of Cape Cod and is the site of the Mayflower’s landing in 1620. A promo photo released in November featured sharpened teeth, bold red lipstick, a surgical glove, and the ominous and unsettling image of a tattooed tongue.

We also know the cast of the season which, in addition to Paulson will see the return of Evan Peters and Kathy Bates. Other cast members confirmed for the next batch of episodes include Macaulay Culkin, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock. We also know that Season 10 won't be the last for the series, either. American Horror Story has already been renewed through Season 13.

American Horror Story Season 10 is expected sometime in 2021.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images