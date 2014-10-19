Christian Bale As Batman Version Of Steve Jobs On Conan O’Brien

On Thursday night's CONAN show, Conan O'Brien talked about how Christian Bale had been cast to play Steve Jobs.

In fact, Conan said, "Believe it or not, I don't think they've even started filming yet, believe it or not, we already have a special sneak preview." We've embedded the sneak preview below, where Jobs faces down with his arch enemy Bane…or rather, Bill Gates.

Somehow, Conan's sneak preview is just how we envisioned Bale playing Steve Jobs. CONAN airs at 11 PM ET on TBS.