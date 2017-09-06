Donald Trump Claims He’s Batman

Donald Trump, billionaire, former reality TV star, Republican presidential candidate…. and Batman? That's the latest claim the sometimes controversial presidential candidate has made.

During a campaign stop in Iowa, Trump took some kids and their parents for a ride in his customized Sikorsky S-76B helicopter. Trump also fielded questions, declining to answer a reporter's question about what circumstances he would use a nuclear weapon under, according to CNN.

I'm releasing the ENTIRE 8 minute "I Am Batman"- @realDonaldTrump video to @OskyNews today. Hope the server is solid! pic.twitter.com/EUtUT5yILI — Monte D. Goodyk (@thefullmonte) August 17, 2015

However, when a kid posed the question to Trump of if he was Batman, Trump did not hesitate to provide an answer. Trump replied, "I am Batman."