Donald Trump Claims He’s Batman

By Joe Comicbook

Donald Trump, billionaire, former reality TV star, Republican presidential candidate…. and Batman? That's the latest claim the sometimes controversial presidential candidate has made.

During a campaign stop in Iowa, Trump took some kids and their parents for a ride in his customized Sikorsky S-76B helicopter. Trump also fielded questions, declining to answer a reporter's question about what circumstances he would use a nuclear weapon under, according to CNN.

0comments

However, when a kid posed the question to Trump of if he was Batman, Trump did not hesitate to provide an answer. Trump replied, "I am Batman."

Start the Conversation

of