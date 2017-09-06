Naruto’s Masashi Kishimoto Announced For New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con has revealed that famed manga artist and Naruto creator Masashi Kishimoto will be among the convention's several guests.

Kishimoto will be at convention on Thursday, October 8 and Saturday, October 10 for panel appearances. Kishimoto's original Naruto manga series was one of the genre's most popular, running from 1999 to 2014. Outside of the Japanese comic, the franchise grew into multimedia franchise with anime, video games, collectibles, and more.

New York Comic-Con is one of the United States' biggest comic conventions, held annually in New York City's Jacob Javits Center. This year's convention will run from October 8 to 11.

