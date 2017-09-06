New Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children Character Posters Released





Based off Ransom Riggs' best-selling novel, 20th Century Fox is set to release Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children later this Fall. In anticipation for the film, the studio has just unveiled a series of character posters via Twitter to get fans buzzing about the upcoming project.

Directed by Tim Burton, the film promises to thrill fans with its quirky supernatural tone which was first seen in the movie's debut trailer. The character posters all highlight the whimsical and fantastical nature of the film as actors like Eva Green, Asa Butterfield, and Samuel L. Jackson are shown in full costume.

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children will center around its 16 year old protagonist, Jacob Portman, as the boy stumbles upon Miss Peregrine's mysterious mansion that houses some very odd children. The children who've come to seek shelter at the house wield different, strange powers which make them prime targets of an unsavory villain. Wanting to help protect the younger children, Jacob assists the household in evading nightmarish creatures that have been sent out to destroy the peculiar children.

With its screenplay written by Jane Goldman (Stardust, X-Men: First Class), fans are hoping that the film will compliment its beloved source material. Ransom Rigg's titular book and ensuing series was well received by readers and has since been on the New York Times best-sellers list with the first book having sat at the list's top spot for well over a month. In particular, the book has been praised by readers and critics for its innovative use of vintage photos as a visual aid to the story's plot.

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children stars a diverse cast with the project having recruited talent like Asa Butterfield (Jacob Portman), Eva Green (Mis Peregrine), Samuel L. Jackson (Barron), Chris O'Dowd (Franklin Portman), Allison Janney (Dr. Golan), Terence Stamp (Abraham Portman), Judi Dench (Miss Avocet), and more.

The film is scheduled to hit theaters on September 30, 2016.