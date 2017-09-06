The Following Season 2 Episode 10: Teacher’s Pet

Fox has released four sneak previews of tonight's episode of The Following, which is called "Teacher's Pet." The first video showcases various scenes from the episode. In the second video, Emma makes Joe promise that he'll include her in decisions going forward. In the third video, Carrie prepares for her walk of shame after leaving Ryan's apartment. In the fourth video, one of the many traits of a psychopath is to mirror another's behavior. In the fifth video, Ryan talks Joe into disclosing a new clue to his whereabouts. As his power over the Korban cult grows, Joe sets a deadly plan in action using new acolytes to carry out his demands. Meanwhile, Ryan and Max devise a plan to contact Joe, in hopes of tracking down his whereabouts, and Weston meets with a face from the past in the all-new "Teacher's Pet" episode of The Following. The Following cast includes Kevin Bacon as Ryan Hardy, James Purefoy as Joe Carroll, Shawn Ashmore as Agent Mike Weston, Valorie Curry as Emma Hill, Connie Nielsen as Lily Gray, Sam Underwood as Luke, Jessica Stroup as Max Hardy, and Tiffany Boone as Mandy Lang. Guest cast includes Shane McRae as Robert, Sprague Grayden as Carrie Cooke, Emily Kinney as Mallory, Josh Salatin as Lucas, Theo Stockman as Patrick, Mackenzie Marsh as Tilda, Felix Solis as Agent Clarke, Gregg Henry as Dr. Strauss, Pico Alexander as Young Joe, and John Lafayette as Captain Turner. "Teacher's Pet" episode of The Following airs on Monday, March 24, 2014 at 9 PM ET on Fox.