Kevin Smith Teases Lori’s Return On The Walking Dead Season 4 Preview

Before you yell at us about spoiling Season 4 of The Walking Dead, we're just repeating what Comic Book Men's Kevin Smith said. Plus, we're pretty sure he was just joking, so we'll be surprised as well if he turns out to be right. During The Walking Dead Season 4 Preview Weekend, Kevin Smith said "At Raleigh Studios, Atlanta, the home of The Walking Dead, nice thing about being here on set, you look around and see where all your favorite moments from all your favorite episodes have been shot. Bad thing is, nobody, cast or crew, nobody will give me spoilers on Season 4, as a fan that's all I want to know." However, Kevin Smith devised a plan to camouflage himself by standing in front of a bread truck that was the same color as his hockey jersey. Kevin Smith explained, "That's how I'm going to find out all the secrets of Season 4, and when the cast and crew walk by going, 'Oh my god, isn't that amazing? Lori came back from the dead.' And when they walk away, I pop out, and I go, 'I knew it.'" In another segment, Kevin Smith interviewed Walking Dead costume designer

Eulyn Womble. After Kevin Smith pointed out that Womble had a knife in her boot, Womble explained that she used the knife to age the zombie clothing. Womble demonstrated using the knife to make the tattered effect, followed by squirting fake blood on the clothing. Bright red blood is used to demonstrate that the zombie just ate, while darker blood is used to represent the zombie's own blood. Womble also used a yellow liquid to represent puss, and a green liquid to represent mold. In another segment, Kevin Smith interviewed Lauren Cohan, who displayed her British accent. Smith asked Cohan what was in store for Maggie for Season 4, but Cohan only whispered her answer to Smith, who reacted in surprise.