Will Ferrell Makes Surprise Appearance as Ron Burgundy for Netflix's Roast of Tom Brady

The Roast of Tom Brady, a live comedy event on Netflix, had a cavalcade of guest stars appear to roast the NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion. Not only did Kevin Hart MC the event with comedians including Bert Kreischer, Tom Segura, Jeff Ross, and Nikki Glaser, plus NFL legends including Coach Bill Belichick, and former teammates of Brady's including Rob Gronkowski and Randy Moss, but there were other notable celebrities including Ben Affleck. The biggest pop of the night however came when none other than Will Ferrell took to the stage for The Roast of Tom Brady, reprising his Anchorman role of Ron Burgundy.

"Ladies and gentlemen please welcome to the stage, a living legend, a world class lover and the number one news anchor and all of San Diego, Ron Burgundy," the actor said in his own introduction before appearing on stage. Ferrell donned the iconic mustache for his appearance, taking to the podium to roast not only Tom Brady but Kevin Hart and also Bill Belichick.

"Hello my name is Ron Burgundy. I am a very big deal but tonight is not about me," the character said. "We are here to honor a champion of the gridiron. A great American. A father and a sexy man. A true patriot until he was not of course, Mr. Tom Brady. Holy sh-t, this man is gorgeous. I've seen him on TV before but in person each year. Wow. Look at those cheekbones... All right. Back to the roast everyone. I never liked you Tom. In all my years of watching professional football, I never saw a more boring quarterback. The master of the six yards slant."

Burgundy continued, some highlights include:

: "The guys on SportsCenter, some personal friends of mine, used to praise Tom for his quick release. Not women by the way. Women were not impressed by his quick release...The last time this guy went truly deep, he ended up paying child support to Bridget Moynahan." On his former head coach Bill Belichick : "Tom ruined football for all of us. Watching the Patriots play actually made me look forward to all the fun and laughter of a Bill Belichick postgame interview. By the way, Bill, wherever you are, I hope you know hope you know now, it was Tom, it was never you. Remember that period when people thought it was you? Well, it wasn't, it was Tom. I understand Bill you're currently unemployed, good luck on ZipRecruiter, a lot of jobs in the healthcare field. I hear male nurses are in great demand and with your bedside manner no one would wake up rather after gallbladder surgery and look into the loving kind face of Bill Belichick as he gives you a sponge bath.

: "Underneath that dead robot of a quarterback. There's a scared little boy. How do I know this? You don't see Eli Manning here tonight. Do you know that's because he's afraid of Eli Manning? Eli Manning made Tom Brady his b-tch. He made him his b-tch. On Tom Brady's post-football career choices : "Don't worry. The nightmare is over. You can just sit back relax and talk about football and invest in cryptocurrency scams."

: "I don't know if you know this. Tom has a whole line of plant based nutrition called TB12 Look it up. Yeah. It's good. I lost 15 pounds from the stuff. Those shakes work. I only had to drink one glass and for the next two weeks I was on the can with the worst case of diarrhea I've ever had. I recommend the cookies and cream shake. There's nothing like shooting out cookies and cream as your race to the toilet." On Tom Brady's upcoming job as a sports commentator: "I can't wait for you to be up there on Fox sports commentating on when the game you loved or playing for the Raiders in the playoffs? Or coaching the Patriots or whatever the f-ck you're gonna do. I mean, let's be honest. Your best years are behind you Tom, the Super Bowls, Gisele, your movie career, it's all done. It's all gone. But you won't be forgotten. You will always be remembered as Eli Manning's bitch."

Ferrell has previously appeared as Ron Burgundy in a number of places beyond the two Anchorman feature films. He appeared on an episode of Conan to officially announce Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, plus an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! the following year. Ferrell also appeared in character at a book signing for Ron Burgundy's "autobiography."