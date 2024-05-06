Hunter x Hunter Fans Are Rising Up Thanks to the Manga's New Teasers

Hunter x Hunter's creator seems to be back on work on the manga, and fans are more ready than ever for the franchise to make a big comeback! Hunter x Hunter released Chapter 400 of the manga towards the end of 2022, and this was following one of the longest hiatuses in the series' history to date. This update had ten new chapters launch within the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine towards the end of that year, and ever since fans have been waiting patiently for series creator Yoshihiro Togashi to resume work on the series amidst his health issues.

Hunter x Hunter went on hiatus following the release of Chapter 400, and there was no clear indication of when the series would be returning. But on Togashi's official social media account, the creator has been sharing updates on the manga creation process for the last few days. The last time this happened a few years ago, a return from the series in full wasn't so far behind. Which means that fans have been absolutely loving seeing all of these new pages in their early drafting stages.

When Is Hunter x Hunter Coming Back?

Unfortunately, Hunter x Hunter has yet to announce when it could possibly be returning with complete chapters. Shueisha's editorial department shared the following message when it went on hiatus back in 2022, "Thank you for reading Hunter x Hunter. As for the publication of the manga, Chapter 401, and after, we have discussed with Togashi about his health condition, and as a result, we have decided to publish Hunter x Hunter in a format other than weekly serialization."

The statement then continued with Shueisha noting that they intend to support the creator through the hiatus and beyond, "Togashi-Sensei will continue to write the following chapters, and the editorial department will continue to support him until the completion of the manga. Specific publication dates and methods will be announced in future issues of Weekly Shonen Jump. Thank you for your continued support of Hunter x Hunter."

Togashi himself has shared concerns about not being able to ever finish the series, and has released what Hunter x Hunter's ending could be if he himself is never able to do it. But as progress on the new releases continues, fans can stay hopeful about the manga's return in the (hopefully) near future.