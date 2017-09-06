Ronda Rousey’s Corner Reacting To Knockout By Amanda Nunes Video Footage Released

In a newly released clip, a preview of the behind-the-scenes moments during UFC 207 shows Ronda Rousey's corner reacting during the highly anticipated fight.

The brief video shows Rousey's corner screaming and shouting in disbelief as the Entourage actress was being knocked out in only 48 seconds.

Also seen in the clip was Amanda Nunes' celebration following the fight as well as Cody Garbrandt's emotional response to his victory over Dominick Cruz.

Rousey gave a statement to ESPN after the fight. The former UFC Champion thanked her fans who have supported her through this difficult time.

"I want to say thank you to all of my fans who have been there for me in not only the greatest moments but in the most difficult ones. Words cannot convey how much your love and support means to me."

After the fight, UFC president Dana White spoke out to explain how Rousey handled the crushing defeat.

White said: "I met with [Rousey] backstage after and hung out with her for about 45 minutes and ya know, I'll tell you this. She's in better spirits this time than she was after the Holly Holm fight ya know. She's very competitive, she does not like to lose, she loves to win, and she loves to do what she sets out to do. Tonight wasn't her night, and none of this would be here without Ronda Rousey. Ronda Rousey built this. She talked me into letting women come into the UFC, and it's the smartest thing that I've ever done, so regardless of whether she comes back or doesn't come back, she's a winner. She built this whole thing."

Most recently, Ronda Rousey has taken to social media to announce her plans to rebuild her life after going to "rock bottom."

In the comments section on the photo, one of Rousey's former rivals, Cris Cyborg left a shockingly kind and thoughtful message.

Cyborg commented: "@rondarousey I was sad to see the loss of the sports star, but you have so much ahead of you and blessed with the financial security to pursue all your passions. You opened the door for more promotion and grew into a sport icon. Enjoy the next chapter of life and know you've got amazing opportunities to continue changing the world. #rowdyrevolution."

Following the UFC comeback loss, things only seemed to get worse for Rousey for a while. The first photos of the MMA superstar since the fight showed her standing outside of her home after it was vandalized.

