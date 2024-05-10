Xbox Series X New Free Download Highlights Issue With Console

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S fans have a new free download for a new release out this month. That said, the freebie is not going down well with Xbox fans, largely because the freebie highlights an issue with the latest Xbox console. Right now, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S allow for custom backgrounds that allow Xbox users to customize their dashboard with various designs, including game specific designs. This is something the PS5 doesn't offer, which is odd because the PS4 did and mastered it. As you may know, the PS4 boasted dynamic themes, complete with not just killer art brought to life with animation, but unique music. In comparison, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S dynamic themes are miles off the pace, and Xbox fans are starting to notice and complain.

The biggest release this month, May, happens to be an Xbox Series X|S exclusive: Senua's Saga: Hellblade II. To lean into and celebrate this, Xbox has gone ahead and released a special dynamic background for the game. And like every other dynamic background on the console, it is free. That said, Microsoft has become very liberal with the use "dynamic." In fact, at quick glance the background looks static, until you examine it more closely and even there is some subtle movement in the background via the mist/smoke.

"They need to step it up with these 'Dynamic Backgrounds'. I've seen more impressive dynamic backgrounds, via apps, on my iPhone 5 from over a decade ago," writes one Xbox fan of the new release. "I really wish we would get some more animation and sounds with it," adds another.

Microsoft has released a new Senua's Saga: Hellblade II Dynamic Background for all Xbox Series S / X users pic.twitter.com/6wDbmLhIFG — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) May 10, 2024

It's unclear why Xbox hasn't upgraded these dynamic themes, but it may be because they are free downloads to begin with, so there is minimal incentive to improve them. Whatever the case, it's been consistent among all the game-specific dynamic backgrounds they have been released for the Xbox Series X|S. Others have floated it's because too much dynamism may slow down the dashboard, but this is just speculation.

