MLB The Show 24: Which Players to Pick in Season 1 Team Affinity Chapter 3

Developer Sony San Diego has released the final Team Affinity drop of Season 1 to MLB The Show 24, bringing 99 OVR players to the game in the process. Unlike previous Team Affinity drops, TA 3 doesn't have an end date, so players can complete it even as we move into Season 2. That said, if you want to get a leg up on the competition, you'll want to make sure you're picking the best option from the list of 30 new 99s in Team Affinity. Below, we've collected our picks for the best in each division, giving you great choices regardless of which division you want to work on when you log into MLB The Show 24 this weekend.

Before diving into the divisions, it's important to note that some of these players fit into various Captain Boosts, making them even stronger. For example, St. Louis Cardinal Ryan Ludwick fits into both David Ortiz's 2000s Hitters and Clayton Kershaw's Leftys boosts, making him even stronger if you use either of those. We'll try to note where this is applicable below, but you'll want to keep an eye out for players that fit the Captain Boost you're using.

AL East- Which 99 to Pick First

(Photo: San Diego Studio)

Brian Roberts (Baltimore Orioles 2B) – Not only does Roberts have great contact, but he can get the Carlos Santana switch hitter boost, making him even better. Add in the five Quirks and he's our top pick for the AL East.

– Not only does Roberts have great contact, but he can get the Carlos Santana switch hitter boost, making him even better. Add in the five Quirks and he's our top pick for the AL East. Wade Boggs (Boston Red Sox 3B) – With his perfect contact no matter who's throwing, Boggs would be the top pick if Roberts wasn't eligible for a fan-favorite boost. You can't go wrong with The Chicken Man though.

– With his perfect contact no matter who's throwing, Boggs would be the top pick if Roberts wasn't eligible for a fan-favorite boost. You can't go wrong with The Chicken Man though. Brad Miller (Tampa Bay Rays SS) – Miller has 100+ across every contract and power stat, making him a weapon at the dish. He can also play every position besides catcher, making him versatile in your lineup.

– Miller has 100+ across every contract and power stat, making him a weapon at the dish. He can also play every position besides catcher, making him versatile in your lineup. D.J. LeMahieu (New York Yankees 2B) – LeMahieu isn't a bad option by any means, but his lack of Quirks and mediocre power against righties makes him our least favorite hitter.

– LeMahieu isn't a bad option by any means, but his lack of Quirks and mediocre power against righties makes him our least favorite hitter. Tom Henke (Toronto Blue Jays CP) – Henke has plenty of speed on his fastball, we prefer other pitchers from this mix of 99s. He isn't terrible. We would just wait until your final pick to grab him.

AL Central- Which 99 to Pick First

Harmon Killebrew (Minnesota Twins 3B) – Killebrew gets great power and more solid contact. Plus, he brings seven Quirks to the table, including Dead Red and Breaking Ball Hitter. We think the AL Central is one of the weaker divisions, but Killebrew is our pick.

– Killebrew gets great power and more solid contact. Plus, he brings seven Quirks to the table, including Dead Red and Breaking Ball Hitter. We think the AL Central is one of the weaker divisions, but Killebrew is our pick. Cliff Lee (Cleveland Guardians SP) – While the TA upgrade path is focused on saves if you're playing in single-player, Lee is worth picking up. He has a great pitch mix and gets Kershaw's Leftys Boost, making him even better.

– While the TA upgrade path is focused on saves if you're playing in single-player, Lee is worth picking up. He has a great pitch mix and gets Kershaw's Leftys Boost, making him even better. Whit Merrifield (Kansas City Royals 2B) – There are better options for contact hitters in other divisions, but Merrifield isn't bad. Sadly, he comes with no Quirks and his power against lefties is lacking.

– There are better options for contact hitters in other divisions, but Merrifield isn't bad. Sadly, he comes with no Quirks and his power against lefties is lacking. Alan Trammell (Detroit Tigers SS) – Trammell is pretty similar to Merrifield, but he does have six Quirks. That said, his slightly lower contact drops him below Merrifield slightly.

– Trammell is pretty similar to Merrifield, but he does have six Quirks. That said, his slightly lower contact drops him below Merrifield slightly. Lucas Giolito (Chicago White Sox SP) – Again, it's not that Giolito is terrible, we just don't love his pitch mix or velocity. With closing pitchers getting more missions in TA 3, you can wait on Giolito.

AL West- Which 99 to Pick First

Edgar Martinez (Seattle Mariners 3B) – If you need hitting, Martinez is your guy. He is a stud at just about everything when he steps to the dish and eight solid Quirks to boot. However, you do not want to play him in the field if you can help it. Stick him at DH and you'll be set.

– If you need hitting, Martinez is your guy. He is a stud at just about everything when he steps to the dish and eight solid Quirks to boot. However, you do not want to play him in the field if you can help it. Stick him at DH and you'll be set. Jeff Bagwell (Houston Astros 1B ) – Bagwell has a whopping 10 Quirks, making him a very fun player. He also has excellent contact and above-average power. You can't go wrong with this selection.

) – Bagwell has a whopping 10 Quirks, making him a very fun player. He also has excellent contact and above-average power. You can't go wrong with this selection. Blake Treinen (Oakland Athletics CP) – As mentioned, closing pitchers have a slight premium here because they'll help you level up the TA path faster. That said, we love Treinen's pitch mix along with his velocity/break combo. He only has one Quirk, but he should shut opposing hitters down regardless.

– As mentioned, closing pitchers have a slight premium here because they'll help you level up the TA path faster. That said, we love Treinen's pitch mix along with his velocity/break combo. He only has one Quirk, but he should shut opposing hitters down regardless. Jim Edmonds (Los Angeles Angels CF) – It's hard ranking Edmonds this low because he rakes against righties and can get the Kershaw boost. That said, this is a very strong division, so don't view Edmonds as a bad player, we just like the other ones more.

– It's hard ranking Edmonds this low because he rakes against righties and can get the Kershaw boost. That said, this is a very strong division, so don't view Edmonds as a bad player, we just like the other ones more. Ian Kinsler (Texas Rangers 2B) – For a 99 OVR player, Kinsler has ho-hum hitting and a few Quirks. However, he's great in the field and not bad on the basepath. We'd still save him for last, but Rangers fans shouldn't be too miffed.

NL East- Which 99 to Pick First

(Photo: San Diego Studio)

Tom Glavine (Atlanta Braves SP) – Glavine gets the Kershaw Boost. He has a Sinker and Cutter, giving him a top-tier pitch mix. His breaking ball is off the charts. There's not much more to ask from one of the game's best pitchers.

– Glavine gets the Kershaw Boost. He has a Sinker and Cutter, giving him a top-tier pitch mix. His breaking ball is off the charts. There's not much more to ask from one of the game's best pitchers. Mike Schmidt (Philadelphia Phillies 3B) – Schmidt has seven Quirks and excellent power, especially against lefties. While his contact is only above average, he'll more than get it done for you. Plus, he has exceptional fielding ability.

– Schmidt has seven Quirks and excellent power, especially against lefties. While his contact is only above average, he'll more than get it done for you. Plus, he has exceptional fielding ability. Gary Carter (New York Mets C) – You could make the case to put Dawson over Carter, but we like Carter slightly more as a good option behind the plate. His defense gives him a slight boost, though you can't go wrong with either player.

– You could make the case to put Dawson over Carter, but we like Carter slightly more as a good option behind the plate. His defense gives him a slight boost, though you can't go wrong with either player. Andre Dawson (Washington Nationals CF) – As mentioned, Dawson is solid, especially if you need a lead-off hitter. We'd like to see a little more speed and stealing, but this card is more than serviceable.

– As mentioned, Dawson is solid, especially if you need a lead-off hitter. We'd like to see a little more speed and stealing, but this card is more than serviceable. Sandy Alcantara (Miami Marlins SP) – Alcantara is worth grabbing, we just wouldn't race to him. That said, he has a great velocity/breaking mix and a top-tier Fastball.

NL West – Which 99 to Pick First

Willie Stargell (Pittsburgh Pirates LF) – Stargell is a monster at the plate and can get Kershaw's Boost to make him even better. Add in his six Quirks and you have our favorite player in another stacked division.

– Stargell is a monster at the plate and can get Kershaw's Boost to make him even better. Add in his six Quirks and you have our favorite player in another stacked division. Ryan Ludwick (St. Louis Cardinals RF) – If you're using Kershaw's Boost and Ortiz's 2000s Hitters Boost, Ludwick might be even better than Stargell. Even without those upgrades, Ludwick is a solid hitter with seven Quirks. Definitely a guy you want in your lineup.

– If you're using Kershaw's Boost and Ortiz's 2000s Hitters Boost, Ludwick might be even better than Stargell. Even without those upgrades, Ludwick is a solid hitter with seven Quirks. Definitely a guy you want in your lineup. Eric Davis (Cincinnati Reds CF) – If Davis could hit better against righties, he'd probably be higher. The former Red has 99 speed, stealing, and base running aggressiveness. Once you get him on base, he is a weapon. He'll do that easily against lefties, but right-handed pitchers will give him trouble.

– If Davis could hit better against righties, he'd probably be higher. The former Red has 99 speed, stealing, and base running aggressiveness. Once you get him on base, he is a weapon. He'll do that easily against lefties, but right-handed pitchers will give him trouble. Kerry Wood (Chicago Cubs SP) – Wood's Fastball is scary. He also has maxed clutch, velocity, and breaking. The thing that keeps him from rising higher on our list is that his control is a little lacking, but you will love having Wood in your lineup.

– Wood's Fastball is scary. He also has maxed clutch, velocity, and breaking. The thing that keeps him from rising higher on our list is that his control is a little lacking, but you will love having Wood in your lineup. Robin Yount (Milwaukee Brewers SS) – Again, this division is stacked, so don't view Young as a bad choice. He is an exceptional contact hitter, making him a good player to stash toward the backend of your lineup if you already have a good lead-off hitter.

Eduardo Escobar (Arizona Diamondbacks 3B) – Escobar is a do-everything player who gets the Santana Boost, making him even better. If you're not using that Boost, he's slightly less valuable, but anyone using Santana should get this guy quickly.

– Escobar is a do-everything player who gets the Santana Boost, making him even better. If you're not using that Boost, he's slightly less valuable, but anyone using Santana should get this guy quickly. Brian Wilson (San Franciso Giants CP) – Wilson has always been a scary player in The Show and real life. That doesn't change here. He has a good pitch mix and excellent stats. Especially with how valuable closers are for finishing TA 3, he's a top pick.

– Wilson has always been a scary player in The Show and real life. That doesn't change here. He has a good pitch mix and excellent stats. Especially with how valuable closers are for finishing TA 3, he's a top pick. Hunter Renfroe (San Diego Padres RF) - It feels weird to have a guy with perfect power against lefties and righties this low, but the NL West is stacked. Renfroe's also great in the field, making him a player you need to consider in your main team.

- It feels weird to have a guy with perfect power against lefties and righties this low, but the NL West is stacked. Renfroe's also great in the field, making him a player you need to consider in your main team. Gary Sheffield (Los Angeles Dodgers LF) – Sheffield's another guy who's always fun in The Show. This card has nine Quirks and solid to great hitting across the board.

– Sheffield's another guy who's always fun in The Show. This card has nine Quirks and solid to great hitting across the board. C.J. Cron (Colorado Rockies 1B) – Again, it's odd having a guy who is solid at all aspects of hitting (outside of bunting) this low, but the NL West is very strong. Cron can hit just about anything, making him an overqualified final option for this division.

MLB The Show 24 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox platforms