ABC Cancels Not Dead Yet After Just Two Seasons

Not Dead Yet has reached the end of its lifecycle, with ABC canceling it after two seasons, according to TVLine. The series starred Gina Rodriguez of Jane the Virgin fame, but it appears it only pulled in enough viewers to get a second season. The competition in the primetime sitcom game is tight, with shows like The Connors, a spinoff of Roseanne, entering its seventh and final season. Not Dead Yet just aired its Season 2 finale back in April, but fans waiting to find out what happened unfortunately won't get any resolution.

"It sets up a very cool, exciting trajectory for Nell [about] what is life going to be like for Nell moving forward now that somebody, especially this somebody, knows her secret, something she's kept so super close to the chest," Gina Rodriguez told TVLine about Not Dead Yet's big finale twist.

She also commented on the chances of a renewal for Not Dead Yet and the relationship between her character, Nell, and Rick Glassman's Edward. "Well, I was also just giving ourselves some time. [Laughs] This is me projecting a nice long life for us," she said. "I do want to see the evolution of those two, badly. I really, really want that because I do really love the way they interact with one another and how they support each other. You can do that as a friendship, and I think that's also profound to share that you can have a non-sexual, romantically explorative relationship."

Rodriguez then gave a more measured response to the topic of Not Dead Yet Season 3. "Oh, I have no idea. They keep you completely in the dark. I'm in the dark. I have no clue whatsoever. I definitely would love to come back to this family, though," she said.

What is Not Dead Yet about?

From creators David Windsor and Casey Johnson and starring Gina Rodriguez, Not Dead Yet follows Nell Serrano, self-described disaster, who writes obituaries at her local newspaper while navigating relationships in her personal and professional life. The twist – she can see the dead people she's tasked with writing about, and they don't hesitate to give her life advice. The series is adapted from the book Confessions of a 40-something F**k Up by Alexandra Potter.