The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus Is Writing A Book

While Norman Reedus seems to keep pretty busy between filming for The Walking Dead and appearing at numerous conventions, the actor has found some time to engage in some other pursuits. In an interview on Sirius XM radio, Norman Reedus revealed, "I have a book coming out, that I'm working on right now. It's coming back from the publishers, like what do you call it, the first run of it." When asked about how the book came about, Norman Reedus explained how he had been selling things off his website. Norman Reedus said, "Some of the photographs, I would print them in large format and send them to people, and that money went to charity. But people have been asking me for a book for so long, so I'm working on like a coffee table book right now, so that should come out soon." Norman Reedus also took photographs of roadkill that were auctioned off for charity. Norman Reedus explained, "They asked me to take photos of my time down in Georgia, and I kind of think that they wanted behind the scenes photos on the set. Which of course I'm not allowed to do, you know unless it's in my trailer with my tongue sticking out." Norman Reedus continued, "I sent them the photos, and they kind of freaked out. 'These are holiday shoppers in New York. They don't want to see cats with their eyeballs popped out.' But they went for it, and we sold every one of them. It was thirty photos."